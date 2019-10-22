Postgame Press: Family matters

I was not the best athlete as a kid. My dad was no professional athlete, but his athletic prowess in the North Shore summer camp circuit was well-regarded amongst his peers whenever they visited my camp. I had some sports I was okay at, but I was really bad at a few sports. Most specifically was basketball, which is still a sport upon which I cannot say I pride myself. That said, I grew into some skill at other sports and can hold my own in any recreational leagues that I find myself playing in.

All of this is one long-winded opening to today’s topic: Having one family member play a professional sport is pretty special, but there are some crazy families out there that have plenty.

I have no argument in this column, no sides to take. I just feel like it would be a good time to point out some father-son or brother-brother or father-son-son families that have played in the big leagues. It’s easy to get into Major League Baseball (MLB), right? Only 0.4% of high school baseball players get a shot at the MLB. The real challenge is getting your son to play in the MLB, just like his pops. The MLB has had some fun with the father-son combo. Barry and Bobby Bonds are a famous pair. Right now, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has entered the MLB and he did it wearing his dad’s jersey. Guerrero Jr. already put on a show in the Home Run Derby, setting a single-round record and only losing against the man who just broke the rookie home-run record. It should be fun to watch him grow, under his father’s loving and watchful eye. On Aug. 31, 1990, Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. not only played in the MLB at the same time, but they also played on the same team! They hit back-to–back home runs and a week later stole each other’s catches. Making it is tough. Starring side-by-side? Nearly impossible. Do not get me started on the Boones. My dad and I played catch in the yard, which was great, but not quite the same.

In terms of the National Football League (NFL), there have been some great familial combinations. From the Kelce brothers to the McCourtys to the Colquitts to the recently inspirational Griffins, the NFL has shown it must be pretty easy to make it, if two per family can do it. Oh, no? Just 0.08% of high school players play in the NFL. Kids. Do not quit your day job (of studying). Having two brothers in the NFL is simple. What’s tougher is to be a multi-Pro-Bowler and College Hall of Famer and still have your sons make it. That’s what the Mannings have done, with Peyton and Eli combining for four Super Bowl rings. Not bad.

The newest case of brothers in the NFL have taken their game one step up: The trio instead of duo of brothers JJ, TJ and Derek Watt. You know what? These three are all related by blood and NFL studs. My dad was good at sports for a summer camp and I barely got a bit of even that? Unfair.