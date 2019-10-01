Volleyball’s 12–0 start a season-best since 2008

Three home matches in two days didn’t stymie the No. 24 Jumbos volleyball team, which improved to 12–0 on the season after a home stretch in Cousens Gymnasium. The last time the team started a season better than 12–0 was in 2008, when the team went 15–0 in its first 15 matches and ended the season 29–4 overall and 10–0 against the NESCAC in the regular season.

The team showcased exemplary individual volleyball talent, as well as a cohesive team spirit, that surged with a home crowd watching on. This synergetic energy, combined with the student fan section’s electric support, kept the Jumbos on their toes during every point throughout the three matches.

The Jumbos assembled onto the Cousens Gymnasium court to play against the Johnson & Wales University Wildcats on Saturday at 5 p.m. With the Jumbos winning by four points, the first set was the tightest set of the game (25–21). After jumping out to a 4–1 lead, Tufts held on to a tight lead throughout the set. As the match continued, Johnson & Wales began to accumulate several attacking errors.

The second and third sets started like the beginning of the first set, with a few ties between the two teams. The Jumbos obtained a lead later in the second set than in the first set, but after reeling in five straight points, they pulled away, eventually winning the set 25–13. The third and final set was a repeat of the second set, with the roaring Jumbos winning 25–15. The Wildcats could not recover from the errors they made during each set, as the Jumbos have two formidable weapons on their talented offense.

Senior outside/opposite hitter and co-captain Brigid Bell led the Jumbos’ attack, completing 10 kills. Her teammate, senior outside/opposite hitter and co-captain Maddie Stewart, executed eight kills. First-year libero Stephanie Lee led the Tufts defense and went above and beyond, completing an outstanding total of 20 digs. The Johnson & Wales volleyball team dropped to 11–3 for the season.

Six hours before the match against Johnson & Wales, Tufts faced the Maine Maritime Academy Mariners. Bell led the offense with six kills and completed 10 dips, the most out of all competitors on the floor. Senior middle/opposite hitter Christina Nwankpa led the team in blocks with five. For the first half of the initial set, Maine Maritime and Tufts were neck and neck.

The Jumbos offense quickly turned up the heat, executing four consecutive kills in the middle of the first set, putting the Jumbos up 13–9. Ultimately, the Jumbos won the first set 25–15. The second set was a 25–8 landslide victory for the Jumbos. During the third set, the Jumbos jumped in front with an early lead. Once the score reached 23–15, Maine Maritime responded with four consecutive points thanks to a kill by junior opposite hitter Jessica D’Auria and a couple of attacking errors against Tufts. Although the Mariners put up a good fight near the end, the Jumbos took the set 25–19, winning the match 3–0.

The day before, the Jumbos faced a NESCAC rival, the Bowdoin Polar Bears, on Friday night at 7 p.m. The stands were packed with a reported 134 fans cheering on. The team trounced the Polar Bears 3–0 (25–21, 25–15, 25–14). The Jumbo defense was dominant throughout the game. Lee finished with 19 digs and Stewart, sophomore outside/opposite hitter Cate Desler, junior middle/opposite hitter and co-captain Jennifer Ryan and Nwankpa each completed two blocks. The team also only made a handful of attacking errors, which helped them gain comfortable leads early on each set. Desler led the offense with 12 kills, while Bell tailed her at 11 kills. Bowdoin dropped to 4–6 for the season and 1–2 in the NESCAC.

Stewart wrote in an email to the Daily the reasons behind her team’s success this far into the season.

“Our team has been focused in practice and eager to continue improving our game every day,” Stewart said. “We push ourselves to beat our best in an effort to raise our level of play.”

Desler echoed Stewart’s comment regarding their team’s success in an email to the Daily.

“We have been working really well as a team and have been working hard on keeping communication and energy high throughout entire matches,” Desler said. “We have also been serving and passing really well, which makes the rest of the game a lot easier to play.”

The Jumbos will be back in action at Cousens Gymnasium Friday at 7:30 p.m. against NESCAC rival Hamilton. On Saturday, they face another NESCAC rival in Williams at 2 p.m.

Desler explained that in order to conquer the two formidable NESCAC rivals, the team will need to replicate the energy exhibited in the last 12 games.

“The games this coming weekend are going to be tough since both Hamilton and Williams are very strong programs,” Desler said. “We just have to keep the mindset that we have had in every game so far and keep playing TUVB volleyball.”