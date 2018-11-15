The Coin Toss: NFL Week 11

Welcome to The Coin Toss, where I make bold predictions about your favorite professional sports.

Let’s look at how my predictions did in Week 10:

Prediction Outcome Did I get it right? Browns over Falcons Browns 28–16 Falcons Yes! Colts score 30+ on Jaguars 29 points scored by Colts No Nick Mullens 250+ passing yards 250 yards Yes!

For the second straight week, I was just one point away from going 3-for-3. I got a bit lucky with exactly 250 yards from Nick Mullens, but the Colts couldn’t help me out with an extra field goal. Still, 2-for-3 isn’t too bad. Now, on to next week’s bold predictions…

Chiefs and Rams score over 64 points

Two of the top teams in the NFL will play on Monday night. They’re already breaking records — the game opened with the highest over/under in at least 30 years, with the line at a whopping 64 points. I’m taking the over.

On paper, the Rams have an elite defense, and I don’t think the Chiefs’ defensive unit is as bad as everyone makes it out to be, so it’s plausible that the game could have less scoring than anticipated. However, I’m not betting against these offenses. Patrick Mahomes is averaging 3.1 passing touchdowns per game this season. Sean McVay’s offense is running like a well-oiled machine for LA. The Rams and Chiefs are first and second, respectively, in total offensive yards. I’ll predict at least 64 points in a game that is bound to have plenty of scoring.

Titans beat Colts for third straight win



I was just about ready to give up on the Titans a couple of weeks ago. They had a three-game losing streak, which included a loss to Buffalo when I predicted a blowout win for Tennessee. All of a sudden, Marcus Mariota has found his stride again and the Titans look like a winning football team. They’ve won two straight now over the Cowboys and, more impressively, the Patriots.

Even though Tennessee sits at 5–4 after beating New England, they’re the underdog on the road against Indianapolis. The Colts opened as three-point favorites, and I think the Titans will outperform that spread. They are just one game back from the 6–3 Texans for the division lead and will now face their divisional rival for the first time this year. The Titans have momentum, and I think they’ll use it to extend their win streak to three with a road upset.

Kirk Cousins throws for three TDs on Bears’ defense

The Chicago Bears have one of the best defenses in the league. They’re fourth in the league in total yards and points allowed per game. Kirk Cousins is an exceptional quarterback, but he’s only thrown for three or more touchdowns twice this year. One of those times was against the LA Rams, however — another tough defense.



Cousins thrives with challenges like this one. He’s a fiery competitor that’ll scream “You like that!?” into a camera after a great game. Cousins and the Vikings will be fired up to face Chicago, a divisional rival with a crazy-good defense. I think Kirk will go off in this game to the tune of three touchdowns or more.