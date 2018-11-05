Field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer receive NCAA at-large bids

Tufts’ field hockey, men’s soccer and women’s soccer teams received at-large bids to the NCAA tournament, as announced Sunday and Monday. The Daily will preview these matchups later in the week.

Field hockey

The No. 4 team in the country received a first-round bye after its outstanding 16–2 season, only losing twice to defending national champions Middlebury. Tufts will face the winner of Wednesday’s match between Montclair State and Smith on Saturday. The winner of that matchup will play either hosts Salisbury, Washington & Jefferson or Rhodes on Sunday.

Men’s soccer

The No. 2 ranked Jumbos received one of two byes in the first round, courtesy of their unbeaten record this season. This is the Jumbos’ fifth consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament, including two national championships in 2014 and 2016. Bello Field will play host this weekend, as Tufts will face off against the winner of the matchup between Stevens Institute of Technology and Gordon on Sunday.

Women’s soccer

Tufts will face Penn State-Behrend in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at William Smith in Geneva, N.Y. The winner of the match will play either the hosts or Westfield State on Sunday.