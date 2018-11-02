Football to host Colby in final home game of 2018 season

The Jumbos (5–2) will take on the Colby Mules (2–5) tomorrow at Ellis Oval in their final home game of the 2018 season. Tufts is currently tied with Williams for third place in the NESCAC standings after losing 19–13 to undefeated Amherst on the road last week, but a win over Colby would solidify the team’s finish as one of the top teams in the conference.

The Jumbos have had an up-and-down couple of weeks, having claimed a critical 28–21 victory against the Ephs on Oct. 20 followed by their loss to the Mammoths on Saturday. Tufts’ offensive struggled in adverse conditions at Amherst, as the hosts escaped with a six-point victory to move to 7–0.

Although Amherst generated 281 yards of total offense and Tufts produced 253 yards, both teams struggled to capitalize on their offensive opportunities. The Mammoths punted five times, while the Jumbos punted seven times.

Both teams benefited from strong individual performances on the defensive side of the ball. Sophomore linebacker Jack Walton had a game-high 12 tackles for Tufts, and junior defensive lineman Kevin Quisumbing had the team’s only sack of the day, forcing a fumble that Amherst junior offensive lineman Brendan Coleman recovered. Senior linebacker John Callahan made a big impact for the Amherst defense with an interception and a 65-yard fumble recovery.

The Mammoths got off to a hot start with a touchdown on their first drive after converting a fake field goal attempt. Callahan’s interception quickly gave the hosts good field position again, which they turned into a 39-yard field goal for a 10-0 with 10:43 remaining in the second quarter. Senior quarterback and co-captain Ryan McDonald got Tufts on the board for the first time with under four minutes remaining in the first half on a 25-yard rushing touchdown.

Turnovers continued to be an issue for the Jumbos in the second half. Callahan’s fumble recovery gave the Mammoths great field position on the Jumbos’ 2-yard line, and senior running back Jack Hickey pounded the ball into the end zone to extend the hosts’ lead to two possessions.

McDonald attributed Tufts’ struggles to a host of factors, including difficult conditions.

“It was a combination of the weather — it was pretty rainy out there with the nor’easter — and their defense is really well coached, and they’re just good players,” McDonald said.

With 13 minutes remaining in the game, the Jumbos orchestrated a 75-yard drive that culminated in a six-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Dom Borelli. It was too little too late for the visitors, however, as the Mammoths’ defense clung to their six-point lead. McDonald threw his second interception of the day with 2:10 remaining, sealing Tufts’ fate.

Coach Jay Civetti noted his frustration with the team’s performance.

“We needed to respond and answer with a big play, and we didn’t,” Civetti said. “The interception and the turnover led to nine points, and it was a six-point game. [McDonald’s] interception was terrible, and the strip fumble was just a great play. If we really want to be a championship contender and really want to compete for an opportunity to be the best in the league, that’s a game we have to play better in and win.”

The Mules should present an easier task this week, though they come into Medford with momentum from a two-game winning streak. Colby defeated Hamilton 23–21 on Oct. 20 before downing Bates 21–6 in Saturday’s snowy conditions in Lewiston, Maine. Senior running back Jake Schwern led the offensive attack against the Bobcats with 226 rushing yards and three touchdowns to earn NESCAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Tufts is superior to Colby in nearly every statistical measure. Whereas the Jumbos averages 360.9 yards of offense per game, the Mules average just 291.3. Tufts also average 26.4 points per game to Colby’s 14.4. Nonetheless, Civetti is making sure that his team does not underestimate Colby as it readies for tomorrow’s matchup.

“We’re preparing for them like the New England Patriots are coming to Medford,” Civetti said. “They have a two-game win streak right now. I think they have one of the best tailbacks in the league. They have a dangerous quarterback who is really starting to take off, [and] they have coach [Jack] Cosgrove, who is just a legend. They’re certainly not scared of Tufts.”

In last year’s matchup between the two teams in Waterville, Maine, the Jumbos defeated the Mules 28–14. The visitors capitalized on turnovers, including two interceptions by senior defensive back Tim Preston, including one that he returned for a touchdown. Meanwhile, sophomore running back Mike Pedrini scored three touchdowns for the Jumbos, who never trailed. In fact, the Mules have not defeated the Jumbos since a 37–0 win in 2013.

Colby hired Cosgrove last winter after former head coach Jonathan Michaeles, who is now on the staff at Bowdoin, resigned. Before coming to Colby, Cosgrove was the head coach at the University of Maine for 23 years, where he earned the title of winningest coach in program.

As Tufts’ seniors have the potential to become one of the most successful classes in program history with wins in its final two games, the team is focused on raising their game on Senior Day.

“To think five years ago, six years ago, we couldn’t win a game, to now we’re talking about one of the most winningest classes in the history of 143 years of football — that’s pretty impressive,” Civetti said. “So, I am deeply, deeply focused on making sure that we do everything we can to put these seniors in a position to achieve that.”

Despite everything at stake for the Jumbos, they will need to stay grounded tomorrow.

“I think one thing we have to do well this week is manage our emotions,” McDonald said. “We’ve got about 30 seniors who are playing their last home game ever, so emotions are going to be running high for sure. It’s just going to be a battle against ourselves.”

Tufts’ Senior Day matchup with Colby will kick off at Ellis Oval at 1 p.m.