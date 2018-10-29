Weidner’s Words: Rule changes won’t solve the NFL’s problems

The NFL has reviewed and revised a multitude of rules over the past few years as they have attempted to pin down what exactly a catch is, and recently, what exactly an acceptable tackle is. The changes are driven by good intentions, as the NFL has expressed a desire to bring down or stop the amount of helmet-to-helmet contact that occurs between players. When cornerbacks and safeties are running at full speed in the open field to tackle a receiver, or running backs are pounding the ball upfield straight at a wall of defensive ends, helmet-to-helmet tackles can lead to devastating brain damage and a significantly increased likelihood of concussions. You would think that any attempts by the NFL to cut down on these instances would be embraced readily, but this season players, fans and the NFL have found that cutting down on this contact is a much harder task then it would seem, with unforeseen consequences.

While the NFL has outlawed these helmet-to-helmet hits, they have made players more likely to aim low when tackling, which comes with its own set of dangers, such as a higher likelihood of leg and knee ligament injuries. Additionally, the new rules regarding quarterback tackling, where a defensive player is prohibited from landing on top of a quarterback with all or most of their weight, may have already led to some new injuries. The Miami Dolphins believe that the ACL tear suffered by their defensive end William Hayes earlier this season was due to him attempting to not land fully on Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Players such as J. J. Watt, Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, among others, have all come out to criticize the new tackling rules and express their belief that the rules are too excessive or headed in the wrong direction.



The NFL now faces a tough decision as it is caught between fans and players who want the officiating fiascos to end, their present responsibility to protect the health of players and the risk it faces to the future of the entire league if nothing changes.



The league is at a point where it seems like no matter the changes they make or new technology they introduce, they can’t change the fact that football is a brutally violent game and both short-term and long-term injuries seem inevitable for the athletes. If the NFL wants football to exist in the way it does now for any kind of long term, it needs to embrace its flaws and stop trying to deflect them. Yes, the NFL should continue to adjust their rules and implement new technology to protect players, but that shouldn’t be used as a mechanism to shroud the dangers players face. The most important thing the NFL, players and fans can do is educate themselves and others on the health risks inherently present in football. It is up to players to make the choice to play, but that choice should be informed by knowledge of all the relevant risks, and it is the NFL’s responsibility to make sure that information is available.