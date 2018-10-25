The Coin Toss: NBA awards

Welcome to The Coin Toss, where I make bold predictions about your favorite professional sports.

Let’s take a look at last week’s NFL predictions:

Prediction Outcome Did I get it right? Jaguars 4+ sacks 1 sack No Panthers over Eagles CAR 21–17 PHI Yes! Baker Mayfield 300+ passing tards 215 yards No

So 1-for-3 in the NFL’s Week 7. Since the NBA’s season just started, I’m going to do some way-too-early picks for all of the season awards. Let’s get to it…

MVP: Anthony Davis

Expecting LeBron? To be honest, LeBron could win the MVP every year, but he doesn’t, despite putting up MVP-worthy stats.

So why “The Brow?” Davis played exceptionally well after DeMarcus Cousins went down last year. Now that Cousins is gone, the Pelicans will have to lean on Davis for scoring, rebounding, defense and any other aspect of the game you can think of. I think he’ll use this opportunity to put up some big numbers and take home the MVP trophy. He has the talent for it, so The Brow is my pick.

Rookie of the Year (ROY): Luka Doncic

This one feels like a no-brainer at this point in the season. Doncic was NBA-ready the moment he stepped on the court for the first time. Doncic will get a ton of assists as the Mavericks’ primary ball handler, kind of like last year’s ROY, Ben Simmons. His offensive game is well-rounded, with a solid jumper and good driving ability. He’s the most talented rookie in this class, and I believe he’ll show that this season.

Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY): Kawhi Leonard

I thought about putting last year’s winner, Rudy Gobert here but Leonard didn’t play last year. “The Claw” has already shown how dominant he is on the defensive end during his first few games with the Raptors. He’s already getting steals, and that’s just part of the story. Expect Leonard to return to form in his first year back from his ‘injury,’ and take home DPOY honors.

Coach of the Year: Mike Budenholzer

You can think it’s Brad Stevens all you want, but this award will go to the coach who takes their team further than anyone thought. The Bucks are about to surprise people this year in a weak Eastern Conference. Budenholzer did a lot with a little in his Hawks days, and I think he will win the award for the second time this year.

Sixth Man of the Year: Terry Rozier

Here’s a Celtic that will win the award! Rozier was fantastic in Kyrie Irving’s absence, and he now acts as the team’s sixth man. “Scary Terry” is the most talented player on Boston’s deep bench. He’ll put up numbers while running the second team and take home the hardware.

Most Improved Player (MIP): Jamal Murray

Murray has loads of untapped potential and is one of the main pieces in a good offense. He averaged 16.7 points and 3.4 assists per game last year, and he’ll only get better as he develops. As the season goes along, I think Murray will prove he’s an excellent MIP candidate.