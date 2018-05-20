Daily Sports Awards

Female Athlete of the Year: Brittany Bowman (Women’s track and field)

With not one but two All-American performances, graduating senior Brittany Bowman, a co-captain of the women’s cross country, indoor track and outdoor track teams, has rightfully earned the title of Female Athlete of the Year. At the NCAA Div. III Indoor Championships in March, she won the national title in the 5,000 meters with a school-record time of 16:31.32 and then placed fourth in the 3,000 meters the next day. Bowman set a then-No. 1 national time of 34:51.07 in the 10,000 meters at the Snowflake Classic early in the outdoor season. Two weeks later, Bowman ran another then-No. 1 time in the 5,000 meters with a 16:42:30 mark at the Silfen Invitational. Bowman was subsequently named Div. III Women’s National Athlete of the Week, the first female athlete at Tufts to receive the award during the outdoor season.

Male Athlete of the Year: Stefan Duvivier (Men’s track and field)

With his first national championship under his belt, graduating senior Stefan Duvivier wins this year’s Male Athlete of the Year award. At the NCAA Div. III indoor championship meet in Birmingham, Ala., Duvivier put on a record-breaking performance, clearing 2.20 meters in the high jump. Duvivier’s leap is the highest mark in Tufts history and is tied for fourth in Div. III history among indoor competitions. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native’s success continued into the outdoor season, as he recently won his third NESCAC title with a 2.03-meter jump, two inches higher than the runner-up. That mark ranked 20th in the nation as of the conference championship meet.

Female Rookie of the Year: Patricia Obeid (Women’s tennis)

Rising sophomore Patricia Obeid made an immediate impact on the Tufts women’s tennis team, posting a 5–7 record in the No. 1 singles spot despite suffering a back injury late in the season. Obeid came out swinging in Tufts’ season opener, posting an impressive win over No. 4 Middlebury’s top player, and continued the momentum by winning five of her first seven singles matches. The New York, N.Y. native propelled the Jumbos to a 11–5 regular season record, as they climbed to No. 6 in the national rankings over the course of the season, earning Second Team All-NESCAC honors. Although her injury occasionally forced her to the bench, Obeid showed strong potential for the team’s future, especially as graduating senior and co-captain Lauren Louks closes her career and rising senior Mina Karamercan approaches the end of hers.

Male Rookie of the Year: Mike Pedrini (Football)

After Tufts’ greatest-ever running back Chance Brady (LA ‘17) graduated, the Medford faithful worried about the fate of the team’s ground game. Enter rising sophomore Mike Pedrini to assuage their fears. Pedrini led all Tufts running backs in carries (93), yards (397) and touchdowns (eight), without fumbling once, in the 2017 season. Only five Div. III rookie running backs in the entire country found paydirt more than Pedrini did. The Melrose, Mass. native also finished fourth on the team in receptions with 14. Pedrini’s best performance came against Colby on Nov. 4, when he turned 31 carries into 135 yards and three touchdowns.

Coach of the Year: Adam Hoyt (Men’s/Women’s swimming and diving)

Under the leadership of coach Adam Hoyt, the Tufts men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams turned in impressive showings at numerous championship meets. Hoyt has coached the Tufts men’s team since 2004 and piloted the team to its first NESCAC championship this year, ending Williams’s 15-year perch on top of the conference. The Jumbos then went on to finish seventh at the NCAA Championships, their best finish since 1982. Meanwhile, Hoyt guided the women’s team to an impressive fourth-place showing at NESCACs — its best result in four years and a significant improvement on its eighth-place finish in 2017.