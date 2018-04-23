The Equalizer: Major League Soccer, say hello to Zlatan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late arrival to the MLS — it’s been a move more than three years in the making — took just over 48 hours to reverberate around the U.S. sports landscape.

He flew into LA on a Thursday, participated in a light training session that drew more press than a newborn panda at the zoo on Friday and, after not starting in the Galaxy’s game against expansion franchise and cross-town rival Los Angeles FC on Saturday, Zlatan delivered perhaps the best MLS debut of all time. As he warmed up in the 60th minute, fans started to chant “Zlatan, Zlatan,” and he “gave them Zlatan,” as he said in the post-match press conference.

As if he could conjure magic out of thin air, “Ibracadabra’s” debut was pure wizardry: His sensational debut goals included a half-volley around 40 yards from goal that tied the game in the 77th minute, while his second goal showed off his power and athleticism, when he beat stranded LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller to an Ashley Cole cross in added time to finish the comeback in a 4–3 thriller.

If you haven’t seen his first goal that equalized the match at 3–3, stop reading this right now and find it on YouTube. You’re welcome. If there were any doubters after his cocky full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times that simply read: “Dear Los Angeles, You’re Welcome,” the 36-year-old Swede proved to all of his haters that he has plenty left in the tank. His two-goal debut should come as no surprise, though: he’s scored in debut appearances in Serie A (Italy), La Liga (Spain), the Premier League (England), Ligue 1 (France), the Champions League (Europe) and now the MLS.

Zlatan may be the perfect fit for Hollywood. His ego is quite possibly the largest in Los Angeles, or maybe even on the West Coast (and that’s saying a lot). On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Zlatan knocked softball question after softball question further and further out of the park.

When he was asked whether he’ll be playing for Sweden at this year’s World Cup, Zlatan quickly answered: “I’m going to the World Cup, yes.” He then gave Kimmel a sly, knowing look, as if to say, “I know you want me there but I just won’t tell you yet.” He retired from international play after the 2016 European Championship, but isn’t ruling out a return to the squad for Russia. In Ibra’s words, “the World Cup is nothing without me.”

Zlatan’s bravado and larger-than-life persona is a breath of fresh air in an American soccer landscape that lacks big personalities, perhaps because MLS has such a work-in-progress mentality, or because American sports culture is different than its European counterpart. His arrival — along with all of the mainstream media attention it garnered — also reminds us that domestic soccer has a long row to hoe until it’s embedded in U.S. pop culture. As much as MLS has shed its retirement home history, the Zlatan effect illustrates that it has a long way to go until it’s not an option for aged superstars. Either way, enjoy his presence: He won’t be around for much longer.