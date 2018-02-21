Postgame Press: Do it for the fans

While watching sports, it is easy to forget that the games are, at heart, put on for the fans. This is not to say that the players have no love for the game, or even that those higher up in the organizations do not love it. It simply means that we, the fans, are the ones who allow these people to participate in the business of sports.

This past week, there were two big events that showed just how much sports are “for the fans.” The NBA All-Star Weekend took place and the MLB announced rule changes for the upcoming baseball season. When it comes down to it, these two events were both efforts to please current fans and garner new ones.

This year’s All-Star Weekend was a huge deal, as it has been for as long as I can remember. I watched the festivities along with many basketball fans I know. One annual staple of the weekend is the Dunk Contest, which has been making memories since 1984. One aspect that the Dunk Contest possessed this year that pleased the fans was a sense of nostalgia and respect. Two tribute dunks occurred, connecting the current Dunk Contest, and NBA itself, to its past. Donovan Mitchell paid tribute to a dunk done by Vince Carter in the contest in 2000, 18 years ago. By the way, Vince is still playing in the NBA and still throwing down dunks. Larry Nance, Jr. also participated and replicated a dunk that his father used to win the first modern dunk contest in 1984. Overall, the fans loved the tributes.

The All-Star Game format also changed this year in an attempt to appease fans. The All-Star Game has been characterized by a lack of effort by players. Last year was especially bad in this respect according to fans and those involved, ending 192–182 with non-existent defense. This year, the teams were not East vs. West, but rather drafted by captains LeBron James and Steph Curry. This resulted in teams that crossed both conferences and seemingly tumultuous relationships (Kyrie and LeBron reunited, as did Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, who have had issues since Durant left for Golden State). The game was more competitive, and while fans seemed to enjoy it more, their demands are still being considered: They have asked for the all-star draft live on TV next year. The NBA might do it, as sports are for the fans, not the players’ self-esteem.

Baseball’s rule changes also came for the fans, although these changes were focused on appealing to the younger generations. “America’s Pastime” has recently felt as though it is losing fans to phones and other sports. The main worry for the MLB is that younger fans — and now older ones, as well —do not have the attention span for baseball’s pace. New rules include fewer visits to the mound and between-inning time limits. This will change both pitching and coaching, and thus change the game.

The All-Star Game is one thing, but changing how the game is played is a clear sign that fans are the ones calling the shots and will continue to do so.