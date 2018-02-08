Postgame Press: Shake my hand

Super Bowl LII was this past weekend. The game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles was fantastic, although likely lacked the outcome for which most Tufts Daily readers hoped. One focus after the game was how Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walked off the field without shaking opposing quarterback Nick Foles’ hand. Fox News reports that, including the most recent Super Bowl, Brady is “0-for-3 on losing handshakes.” While there are debates about whether Brady snubbed Foles, the question stands: Are postgame handshakes important?

The tradition is different in every sport, although it begins for athletes at a young age. I remember having handshake lines — truly high-five lines — since my first Little League baseball game. For me, it was a sign of mutual respect. It was also something that all players had to do, no matter how angry or devastated they were by the loss.

Sportsmanship is bred into sports from youth. Of course, at such a young age, trash talk is rare and animosity does not evolve into fights. Still, coaches and parents start teaching good sportsmanship early on, so that by the time bad sportsmanship could cause real issues, alternative habits have already been formed. Whether or not a lack of participation in handshakes is poor sportsmanship has often been debated, but we typically villainize those who sit out on the tradition.

The NHL has a famous handshake line, one that supposedly has been around for almost 100 years. It is like many other postgame handshakes, and criticisms and praises of it are comparable to other sports. While the handshake line has led to fights or empty gestures, many see it as a custom with a purpose. In the words of Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand, the custom enables players “to show each other that respect at the end and realize that everything that’s happened is just because we both want to win — it’s definitely a great tradition.”

The NHL handshake line takes place after a playoff series of grueling play. The NFL also has physicality, but it does not have enough games to build up as much bad blood. The other major American sports — basketball and baseball — have longer playoff series, but do not have the physical aspect as much. Shaking hands after Game 7 requires a lot of strength from the losing players. The action shows respect for an opponent and self-respect during a time that is hard on players.

I love the handshake tradition, but I understand those who disagree. Sometimes, opponents do not deserve respect. Others feel that the custom is made meaningless by how it is nearly mandatory. Many players have valid reasons for not taking part, and we should not villainize those who do not participate. If the opponent garnered any respect, though, it is an amazing action to show one’s love of the game and those who play it. Postgame handshakes should stick around, and I hope players continue to participate.