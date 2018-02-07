On the Spot: Why the Alexis Sánchez deal is huge for United

On Jan. 22, a potentially seismic shift occurred in English football when Chilean forward Alexis Sánchez swapped the red of Arsenal for that of Manchester United, with Armenian attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading the other way in the deal. This represents the biggest swap in English soccer since the Ashley Cole-William Gallas saga in 2008.

The deal is significant, as it represents the first step that Manchester United have taken to address the gap between their “noisy neighbors” who are running away with the league this year. It reminds one of the Robin van Persie deal in 2012, when the Dutchman chose red over blue. The result was almost instantaneous, as van Persie scored the winner in the first Manchester derby of the year, and his goals propelled United to their 20th league title.

There is probably no better player who was available this transfer window than Sánchez. And the deal made sense for the Red Devils. It was clear that Mkhitaryan’s early season form had evaporated, and in the last few months that he was at Old Trafford, the fans were starting to grow frustrated with him. Groans could easily be heard whenever Mkhitaryan overhit a cross.

While there was obvious reason for City to try to lure Sánchez again for a complete freebie in the summer — why would you want to rock a system that has helped you establish this kind of dominance in the league? — the fact that Manchester United were seen as an attractive destination speaks volumes to the appeal that still is the Theatre of Dreams. It’s the first step for Manchester United in rebuilding (again), given the crazy amount of money that Pep Guardiola has spent and how he has upped the level of competition in this league to a very high standard.

In acquiring Alexis Sánchez, Manchester United fans, for the first time in a very long time (think Cristiano Ronaldo and the early days of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, perhaps) have a player they can be excited about. And no, Paul Pogba does not qualify in that category, due to his recent performances. The fact that the Chilean was targeted and fouled so many times in just the few games he’s played this season speaks volumes to his influence: Sánchez has been fouled 56 times, fourth highest in the league, and picked up a season-high seven fouls against Huddersfield, which brings back memories of how Ronaldo was treated in his earlier years.

Sánchez comes with impeccable skill and unbelievable close-control and turning abilities. In his debut at Yeovil Town last month, Sánchez had a hand in two of United’s goals, and he was the main man against Huddersfield (unlike Pogba, who was benched), running into space, coming deep for the ball and picking out players with passes that not many other players would have been able to see. With more performances like these, I can think of no better inheritor of the No. 7 shirt at Old Trafford, as it’s clear that Alexis Sánchez gives Manchester United a genuine chance at finishing best of the rest this year.