Patriots and Eagles to clash in Super Bowl LII

It’s that time of the year again, when America splits itself into “New England” and “everyone else.” Yes, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are once again headed to the Super Bowl.

In a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX, even more history is at stake for the five-time world champion Patriots. The perennial AFC champs come into this one favored by 4.5 points and seek to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls, and three Super Bowls in four years, since, well, themselves in 2004–05. Let’s also not forget the G.O.A.T. legacy: should New England win, Tom Brady will be the only quarterback to lead the league in passing yardage and win the Super Bowl in the same season, while also becoming the winningest player in Super Bowl history.

A major factor for the Patriots is whether tight end Rob Gronkowski can clear concussion protocol before Sunday, which he is expected to do. He is, of course, key to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels being able to run his favored two-tight end sets. Gronkowski provides a matchup nightmare, especially against a defense that has been average, at best, against tight ends (the Eagles ranked 17th in yards allowed to tight ends this year).

Meanwhile, Philadelphia returns to the big game for the first time since that loss to New England 13 years ago. Two former Patriots, running back LeGarrette Blount and defensive end Chris Long, will feature for the NFC champions. The Eagles will look to control the line of scrimmage against — despite what the statistics suggest — a relatively weak Patriots front seven in order to give Nick Foles time to find his receivers, many of whom have had breakout years.

Philly boasts the fourth-best overall defense in the league in terms of total yardage (306.5) and points per game (18.4). It also has one of the league’s top defensive lines, which led the NFL in total pressures per game (16.9). Like so many other teams before them, the Eagles’ best chance to beat the Patriots is not simply to rush Brady, but to limit the time that No. 12 spends on the field with a strong rushing attack of their own.

All that they face is one of the greatest coach-quarterback duos of all time.

DAILY PICKS

Editor Winning Team & Score MVP Caleb Patriots 27–17 Danny Amendola Eddie Eagles 17–14 Jay Ajayi Phil Eagles 35–28 Malcolm Jenkins Ryan E Patriots 23–17 Tom Brady Sam Weitzman Patriots 34–28 Tom Brady Savannah Patriots 28-24 Tom Brady YJ Patriots 28–24 Tom Brady Brad Eagles 30–24 Alshon Jeffrey