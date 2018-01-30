Tufts avenges early-season losses to Williams and Middlebury

First-year forward Brendan Ryan brings the puck forward in the ice hockey home game at Valley Forum against Wesleyan University on Jan 20. (Ben Kim / The Tufts Daily)

The Tufts ice hockey team was on the road over the weekend, taking on Williams (10–8–0) and Middlebury (4–12–2) for the second time this season. The weekend provided an opportunity for the Jumbos to avenge their losses to both teams in December. Despite coming off difficult losses to Trinity and Wesleyan the previous weekend, Tufts dominated Williams for a 4–2 win. Although unable to clinch the victory over Middlebury the following day, Tufts battled it out into overtime, ending with a 1–1 tie.

On Saturday, Tufts and Middlebury both got off to strong offensive starts, combining for 24 total shots on goal in the first period. Neither team was able to find a breakthrough until the second.

Halfway through the second period, senior defenseman Dan Kelly ripped a shot from the crease that was saved by Panther goalie Stephen Klein. Sophomore forward Ross Delabruer then netted the rebound at 9:31 — his second goal of the season — giving Tufts a 1–0 lead. The Panthers tied it up at the 17:15 mark with a goal from senior forward and alternate captain Vincent Gisonti on a power play, as the second period ended 1–1.

In an aggressive third period, both sides’ goalies were relentless, recording over 30 saves each by the end of the game. Neither team managed to put one in the back of the net during the tense third period. Despite great efforts from first-year forwards Edward Hannon and Brendan Ryan, overtime had the same outcome, and the game ended with a final score of 1–1.

The Jumbos outshot the Panthers 40–33, though they were unable to score on all three of their power play opportunities. Although dissatisfied with a draw, the Jumbos felt they gave their best efforts on the ice.

“We knew the Middlebury goalie was going to bring tough competition going in,” sophomore forward Machlan Sawden said. “It ultimately came down to a shootout, and both goalies played very well. We did what we could, and we’re proud of our performance.”

On Friday, the Jumbos took on the Ephs in Williamstown, Mass. with a thirst for revenge.

“The last few times we played Williams, they stole the games in the end,” sophomore forward Tyler Scroggins said. “It was rewarding to finally get them back.”

The Ephs controlled the game throughout the first period, with junior forward Marcus Mollica scoring just over a minute into the period to give the hosts an early lead. Williams’ defense then denied Tufts any goals on two power plays.

The Jumbos completely turned it around with an impressive second period, this time capitalizing on a pair of power plays. Sophomore defenseman Cooper Stahl scored Tufts’ first goal of the game, and his first of the season, at 6:49. Just 37 seconds later, sophomore defenseman Jordan Haney scored on another power play, giving Tufts a 2–1 lead. The Ephs tied it up on a power play of their own with under 30 seconds left in the period, as Mollica netted his second goal of the game.

Tufts stepped up in the third period with a notable performance by Scroggins. The Allen, Texas native scored a power play goal at the 7:33 mark off an assist from senior forward Brian Brown, before sealing the victory with an empty net goal just before the final horn.

“Tyler Scroggins battled into the last minute of the game,” sophomore defenseman Cory Gottfried said. “It was five-on-one at one point, and he managed to come out on top and score.”

Senior goalie and co-captain Nik Nugnes had 25 saves in the game, as Tufts’ defense shut down four of Williams’ five power play opportunities. The Jumbos outshot the Ephs 32–27.

“It always feels great to beat a team you lost to previously,” Stahl said. “Our power plays have been coming together, we’ve been working hard all year, and it was great to come out with the win on Friday.”

Tufts plays a doubleheader against Conn. College (8–9–1, 7–4–1 NESCAC) this weekend. The Jumbos will host the Camels for their annual charity game on Friday, raising money for children with special needs. The next day, Tufts will travel to New London, Conn. to take on Conn. College for a second time.