On The Spot: All [these teams] want for Christmas is… (part two)

We’re inching closer to the holiday season and, in the spirit of giving, clubs are looking for some magical gift to reach their goals for the year or save their seasons.

Manchester City

For Fabian Delph or maybe Danilo to be a competent left-back, because really that’s the only thing that stands between this Manchester City team and months, maybe years of domination going forward.

Manchester United

The receipt from the team’s purchase of Romelu Lukaku to magically reappear because of his goal drought, or for a time machine to reverse Paul Pogba’s rash decision that might surely cost his team the derby and the title. And for the nosy neighbors (Manchester City) to maybe start losing.

Newcastle United

A convincing center-forward that can win games for Newcastle United, who doesn’t get himself sent off stupidly, of course. Oh, and while Dwight Gayle is a pacey striker, but he’s just not someone who can make something out of nothing. And for someone to finally find enough money to buy this team from Mike Ashley.

Southampton

A ‘forgetfulness’ drink to somehow convince Virgil Van Dijk that his future remains on the South Coast. This Southampton team has improved in recent weeks.

Stoke City

Honestly, I don’t know. For the team to somehow still remain relevant to the Premier League? Stoke City used to be the “team-to-beat” on a cold Tuesday night, but now? Hmm…

Swansea City

To hopefully find out that Renato Sanches’ form, which made him one of Europe’s golden boys, and that of Wilfried Bony’s were merely stuck in the chimney. And a cloning machine to somehow make a new version of Fernando Llorente, whom they miss a lot. They don’t look like a team that is fighting hard enough to stay in the League right now.

Tottenham Hotspur

To magically make Mauricio Pochettino’s books disappear from the shelves. Since the manager’s book release, Spurs has only won one game in six. The team needs to rediscover its form if it is going to make the top four again this year.

Watford

Super glue to ensure that Marco Silva sticks with this club. Watford looks like a team that can consistently punch above its weight with the Portuguese at the helm.

West Brom

For anyone in the current roster or coming in during the January window to add some creativity to this team. I never watch the Baggies play because I usually fall asleep on the couch. Honestly, the team just wants a formula to get to 40 points again.

West Ham

For David Moyes to rediscover his tactical nous that somehow made him the Chosen One at Old Trafford. His reputation was damaged by his failed tenures in Manchester, Spain and Sunderland, but he’s a great manager and West Ham needs that badly. A “Felix Felicis” could help at some point.