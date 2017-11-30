Postgame Press: Loyalty is no substitute for winning

Eli Manning, quarterback for the New York Giants for the last-210 consecutive starts, will begin the next game on the sideline. This will be his first time doing so since 2004. Many Giants fans, former players, and others have joined in an outcry about Manning’s benching. While it has since been revealed that it was not head coach Ben McAdoo’s decision, but Manning’s, according to owner John Mara, after he heard that other players may receive playing time at quarterback, I would still like to address the criticisms about loyalty that came post-decision.

People must realize that sports is a business, not a fan club. Loyalty is something that we like in an employer, but it is not what companies care about at the end of the day. Companies are what sports teams are at heart.

The sports industry is different than other industries, but teams are companies all the same. Their goal is to win championships, but that is a secondary goal, related to the first: making money. A championship ring is a great accomplishment, but for the organization, it is really a way to keep fans buying tickets and merchandise. I am not trying to be cynical, as many teams do deeply care about their players. It should just be kept in mind when so-called “disloyalty” comes out of the woodwork of an organization.

Loyalty is great, but if you want to win, decisions have to be made. Some decisions may come with trading or benching players who have been great for the organization but are no longer a key to its success. Living near Boston, I heard cries of outrage when Isaiah Thomas was traded from the Celtics. He put his heart into the Celtics, even playing the day after his sister died out of loyalty to the team. What did they do to him? They traded him. Did it hurt? Yes. Was it wrong? We will have to wait and see, but after what Kyrie Irving has been doing, not so far. Should anyone have expected any differently? NO. Loyalty is something, but it is not winning. Celtics GM Danny Ainge and the Celtics thought that Irving would give them a better chance to hold a trophy. So they got rid of who they had to in order to get their opportunity, just like they did with Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. Ainge is known for this sort of sentiment. Winning is more important than loyalty. I do not expect anything different, nor should anyone else.

Similarly, I do not expect players to be loyal to teams. I love and appreciate it when there are lifetime players who love a team more than winning. Elite players, like Anthony Davis, who (at least say that they) plan on staying with losing teams, in spite of their talents being “wasted” there, are greatly respected. But we should not expect this loyalty. This is no double standard. I expect players and GMs who want to win to use all the tools at their disposal to do so. We all should. Bench Eli if you think that will help you win. Trade Thomas. Winning should be expected, not loyalty.