On The Spot: All [these teams] want for Christmas is… (part one)

We’re almost in December, which can only mean that the magic of the festive period is almost upon us, and the transfer window is about to open again. While clubs may not necessarily make moves in the upcoming window, who’s to stop them from wishing Santa brought them some nice presents for the rest of the season?

Arsenal

A big Christmas present called ambition, to be made by the Arsenal board as it tries to convince Alexis Sánchez to stay. Or it will somehow convince the league that we should all play with 12 players instead so that we don’t see Alexandre Lacazette on the bench.

Bournemouth

They’ve shown some considerable improvement in the last three weeks. They seem to have sorted out that defense that was causing them so many problems at the beginning of the season. I still think they need an actual playmaker to create chances for their strikers.

Brighton and Hove Albion

More of the same grit that they’ve shown this season so far that places them ninth in the Premier League after 13 games. I think they could do with a little more creativity in the final third, but so far their hard work has gotten them to a safe position, for now.

Burnley

Anything for Sean Dyche to stay too. Some quality reinforcements, particularly if they can get someone to score/create goals for them — they’re the lowest scorers in the top half of the table and defense can only get you at most a point each game.

Crystal Palace

They made what now seems like the right call to sack Frank de Boer. I think Palace just needs to get a few wins under its belt. The team has a good side as it is, but I think they could afford to look for another quality winger to relieve pressure off Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend.

Chelsea

To serve some eggnog to visiting teams in the hope that they’d no longer figure out how to play against Chelsea’s back and front three. Some lovely bubble-wrap to ensure N’Golo Kante and Tiémoué Bakayoko remain fit for as much as possible. They’re the key for everything to work.

Everton

A defense, a midfield, and preferably a striker or two.

Oh, and a manager who could get the players fighting again. This is the most spineless and clueless Everton team I’ve seen in my 13 years of watching soccer.

Huddersfield Town

Like Burnley, a goalscorer. They’re the only team outside the relegation zone with a single-digit goal tally. They were desperately unlucky against Manchester City this weekend. While Aaron Mooy has continued where he left off last year, I’m unconvinced that the Terriers have someone who they can rely on to get goals.

Leicester City

For some sweet log-cake to convince Riyad Mahrez that this organization is still worth it — he’s easily their best player and they’d be that much worse without him. At least he’s not off sulking like some other players when they don’t get the transfers they want.

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk. Or any other reputable center-half. Because everyone seems to know what Liverpool’s real problems are.

Or alternatively, for Jürgen Klopp to wake up Christmas morning to actually realize that his defense is indeed a problem.