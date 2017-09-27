On the Spot: Why I still really wanted Morata over Lukaku

This summer’s most protracted transfer saga featured two center-forwards with immense pedigree and two clubs with a lot of money. Chelsea was thought to be the favorite to re-sign Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United was leading the race for Álvaro Morata. The world was then shocked when Lukaku signed with the Red Devils instead, leaving the Blues to pick up the Spaniard.

Since then, both strikers have started the season brightly — each with six league goals in Premier League games — and it looks like the two have settled in nicely at their new clubs. But despite this, I still really wanted Morata over Lukaku.

Last week, I mentioned how Romelu Lukaku was overrated for his $100 million fee. Part of the reason is because he doesn’t turn up against the big clubs. In 57 games against the traditional “Big Six” — the two Manchester clubs, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea — he’s scored just 15 goals and recorded just nine wins.

To put things into perspective, it’s worth looking at his production rate in general. He has scored more than 115 goals before turning 23, more than Premier League greats Cristiano Ronaldo (97), Wayne Rooney (94), Luis Suarez (77), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (69), Alan Shearer (65) and Fernando Torres (87) before 23 as well. Yet those strikers are always remembered for turning up when the occasion mattered.

In contrast, Morata is a much more efficient striker; he averaged a goal every 89 minutes in La Liga last year. He may have seen the field less than most of the strikers on La Liga’s top scorers list, but it doesn’t take away that he is an effective striker.

You might say, “Hey, hold up, Morata’s simply played with better players at Real Madrid and Juventus, while Lukaku has had to work his way through with limited resources at West Bromwich Albion and Everton.” That’s fair, but I think it’s important to look at the traits associated with each striker. Morata is described by critics as an intelligent striker who can bring other players into the game and score goals on his own; his only downside is that he’s too good at everything and is thus shunted out to positions that don’t necessarily play to his best strengths. Lukaku? Sure, he’s got Premier League experience, but what about his lack of big-game presence and terrible first touch?

Sure, both strikers have been guilty of missing clear-cut chances: Morata in the opening seconds at Wembley against Tottenham, and Lukaku at home to Everton and in the Super Cup against Real Madrid. But the key difference comes here: Lukaku had to take two shots to score against Stoke City, while Morata easily got his hat-trick. Though don’t forget Morata’s efforts against Burnley while his team was disadvantaged numerically. I think it says a lot that José Mourinho brought back Zlatan Ibrahimovic while Antonio Conte is content to let Diego Costa go. Lukaku might still be the No. 1 go-to guy and Zlatan will play backup, but it speaks volumes on how confident Mourinho might be with only having Lukaku as his big-man up top.

I hope I’ll be proven wrong.