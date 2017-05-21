Senior Profile: Elizabeth Ahrens

Rounding out her career in impressive fashion, Elizabeth Ahrens, the four-year starting middle hitter from Richmond, Va. earned an All-NESCAC first team selection and an All-American honorable mention in her final season as a Jumbo. Ahrens posted 1.96 kills per set during her senior season while hitting at a solid .310 percentage.

Coming in as a first-year player, Ahrens was a major contributor right away as she played in all 28 matches for the team. She led the team in blocks with 120 and was among the team leaders with 160 kills for the whole season. She was also a key contributor in the Jumbos’ NCAA tournament run.

Her strong play continued into her sophomore season as she finished second on the team in blocks with 118 and fourth on the team in kills with 146. The team as a whole was succeeded as well, finishing Ahrens’ sophomore campaign with a 22-9 record and advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament before they were eliminated by Clarkson.

Ahrens had a successful junior season, playing in all 25 of the Jumbos’ matches. She once again anchored the team’s offense and defense and her efforts culminated in an All-NESCAC second team selection.

Ahrens said being a student athlete at Tufts gave her skills that would stay with her after she left school and Tufts volleyball.

“One incredible thing about the team environment is that you are constantly around a group of people who want you to be better. And at least my team experience with the volleyball girls is that we all push each other to be better not just on the court, but we care really deeply about how our teammates are doing in school, how we’re doing socially, how our freshmen are adjusting to college,” she said. “So it’s a really well rounded experience.”

Ahrens also expressed her gratitude for the support she has received from coaches over her four years. Coach Cora Thompson has been the head coach for the Jumbos team for all four years that Ahrens has been a player.

“I think it’s really rare to have an adult that’s really that consistent in your life and that knows you at that level like a coach does. Our coach is really supportive of us on and off the court, so I feel really lucky for that and for her,” Ahrens said.

Ahrens will be moving to Washington D.C. after graduation to pursue a career in politics.