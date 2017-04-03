Out of Left Field: The day before opening day

This was originally going to be a preseason predictions column. Then I went to pick up my press credentials from Fenway Park and had another idea.

(My predictions for those who want to chirp me in October: Red Sox, Indians, Astros; Nationals, Cubs, Dodgers. Indians over Dodgers in the World Series.)

I was hired as a stats stringer by MLB Advanced Media (MLBAM) this winter (more on this in another column). With this job comes media credentials granting me access to Fenway. I dropped by on Sunday around noon, the day before the Red Sox home opener, to pick them up. Initially, I was going to just grab them and then head back to Tufts to work on my medical school personal statement. But two hours later, I found myself sitting on the first-base side watching batting practice. I’m writing this now sitting above Pete Abraham, Ian Browne and the rest of the Boston press.

I started my day at Fenway by walking past a group of fans passing security on the way to their ballpark tour. I grabbed my lanyard and my media pass and found out how to get to the press box as quickly as possible. After hanging out there for a while, I trekked over to the Green Monster. Every season, I tell myself I’ll buy tickets to sit atop it for a game and then every season I see the price and my wallet tells me no, so this was a unique experience for me. I took in the view and then watched as Red Sox rookie left fielder Andrew Benintendi practiced fielding balls off the wall. I even managed to snag one the hitting coach accidentally hit over.

Once I saw the Sox players taking the field to stretch before batting practice, I bolted down to the field-level seats. I parked myself in the first row of the seats directly to the right of the home dugout and took it all in, from watching Dustin Pedroia field grounders to Dave Dombrowski and John Farrell chatting during the calm before the 162-game storm.

The first thing that stood out to me was how massive of a person Hanley Ramirez is up close. The guy is jacked and hit three balls that cleared the Monster easily. Benintendi is also a very large person for a 5-foot-10-inch man. He said he put on about 20 pounds of muscle over the winter. I believe it. On the exact opposite side of the spectrum is Chris Sale, the Red Sox’s newest ace. To paraphrase Michael Scott, “Chris you’re six [feet] six [inches tall], and you weigh 180 pounds. Gumby has a better body than you. Boom, roasted.”

Batting practice began and the balls started flying. Inundated by the sounds of “High School Quiz Show” (2009–present) unexpectedly playing on the TV in front of me, the crack of the ball off the bat and Jackie Bradley Jr.’s laugh, I sat there beaming, as excited about this opportunity as I would have been 10 years ago. I’m so glad Opening Day is here.