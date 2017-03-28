Vinny’s Variety Pack: NFC South draft needs

The NFL Draft is exactly one month away from the day I write this article (April 27), which means I have a limited time to talk about the rest of the NFL’s draft needs. Can I do it? No! But I’ll try my best, and isn’t that really the most we can ask of anyone? *deep sigh*

Carolina Panthers, Pick 8

Draft Needs: RT, RB, DE, WR, CB, S

After going from Super Bowl contenders to absolute trash, the Panthers have to look long and hard at their roster. They’ve made great moves so far this offseason, but they still have a lot of room for improvement. After losing Mike Tolbert in free agency, the Panthers’ most immediate need is at running back. With the 8th pick, they have a good chance to address it, especially with this insanely deep running back draft. If available, it’s an absolute no-brainer that the Panthers draft Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU. The Panthers have been linked to Fournette on multiple counts, and both have expressed mutual interest. They just have to hope someone doesn’t bite first.

New Orleans Saints, Pick 11 and 32

Draft Needs: CB, LB, WR, QB, LT

So far the Saints have spent the vast majority of their offseason trying to make the Patriots better. Why? Who knows, but I’m sure 30 of the 32 NFL owners flipped old Tom Benson the bird at the most recent Owners’ Meeting. But I digress. I would think the Saints are going to go defensively in the first round, probably drafting a CB and a LB. My guesses would be Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama and Zach Cunningham, OLB, Vanderbilt. Humphrey is young and has an incredible combination of size and speed that will help the Saints cover the talented receivers in their division, and Cunningham is strong, fast, athletic and a ferocious tackler who can bring a much-needed boost to the Saints pass rush.

Atlanta Falcons, Pick 31

Draft Needs: RG, DE, CB, TE

After a brutal Superbowl loss that featured an absolutely gassed pass rush, I think it’s time for the Falcons to find someone other than OLB Vic Beasley to rush the QB. I think they need to draft DE Charles Harris from Missouri. While there are arguably more talented ends, none will likely be available by the end of the first. However, Harris should be, and he has a great set of pass rush moves and a dedicated attitude that HC Dan Quinn will absolutely love. The rich get richer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pick 19

Draft Needs: DE, WR, OL, RB, FS

The Bucs are one of those teams that are right on the brink of greatness. They need a few more pieces here and there and all of a sudden, they’re a wild card team. I think the most important thing for them to do in the first round is get someone on the D-line to cause chaos. I would love for them to get Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee. Barnett is a smart, relentless player who has been known to swat passes down and get in the QB’s face, something Tampa desperately needs from their defense.