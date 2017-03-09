Vinny’s Variety Pack: Free Agency finale

Well, this is it. Free Agency will have opened up by the time this is published, so this will be my last article on the topic. Things have been crazy so far, and they’re only gonna get more hectic. I’ve decided to finish up with wide receivers because non-avid fans really only care about the big names. No time for further introduction, let’s get into it.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Washington

Possible Teams: Eagles, Patriots, Buccaneers, Panthers

Philly: Is a possible reunion in order? Probably not, but the Eagles desperately need a WR1 for Carson Wentz, so don’t rule this out.

New England: Belichick loves getting one guy who can stretch the field with vertical speed for Touchdown Tommy. Last year, Chris Hogan was the hero. Could DeSean be the next guy, or is he asking for too much money?

Tampa Bay: With Vincent Jackson gone, the Bucs are paper thin at wide receiver after Mike Evans. DeSean could be the guy to stretch the field and elevate the Bucs’ passing game to the next level.

Carolina: The Panthers love giving Cam a chance to show off his arm. Ted Ginn is old and has been inconsistent. Why not get someone who combines Ginn’s speed with Steve Smith Sr.’s personality?

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago Bears

Possible Teams: Eagles, Titans, 49ers

Philly: I’m gonna put them down for any WR I talk about so no more descriptions after this.

San Francisco: The 49ers are reportedly making a play for the wideout, but, according to ESPN, Jeffery has said he’s “looking at the teams that … put me in the best situation to win a championship right now.” Sorry San Fran, this isn’t you.

Tennessee: The Titans need a bona fide WR1 if they want to take their game to the next level. Jeffery is the guy. Right now, it’s rumored that the Titans may trade for Saints speedster Brandin Cooks, but if that falls through, I expect Jeffery will be wearing blue in 2017.

Terrelle Pryor, WR, Cleveland Browns

Possible Teams: Eagles, Titans, 49ers, Rams

Philly: You know.

San Francisco: Even though the 49ers just signed WR Jeremy Kerley for a 3-year deal, they are still lacking at WR… and everywhere else tbh. Why not jump from one basement to another, Terelle?

Tenenssee: Hey, if all else fails, why not settle for Pryor?

Los Angeles: The Rams will likely be losing Kenny Britt, which leaves a large opening for a talented receiver. Announcers could be saying “Goff to Pryor” often in 2017.

Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Jets

Possible Teams: Patriots, Giants, Eagles, Ravens

Patriots: Signing a veteran Hall-of-Famer to tag team with Tom Brady is something we’ve seen before out of Belichick.

Giants: Apparently, Marshall updated his Insta photo to a 2007-2008 Super Bowl Celebration photo… What? We shouldn’t sign him, but I have to toss it out there. (Editor’s note: The Giants reportedly signed Marshall to a 2-year, $12 million contract on Thursday.)

Philly: …

Ravens: Here’s a team I haven’t mentioned once so far. Jon Harbaugh does not have a reputation for signing big free agency names — save Eric Weddle last season — but it has been rumored that the Ravens may be kicking the tires on Marshall.