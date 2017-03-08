The Coin Toss: NFL Free Agency Predictions

Welcome to The Coin Toss, where I make bold, unlikely predictions about your favorite professional sports.

Last week, I went two-for-three on my NBA predictions. I had the Celtics upsetting the Cavaliers in Boston, and the Celtics won 103-99. I was proved correct as the Nets broke their losing streak, beating the Kings 109-100 to end the 16-game skid. I said the Wizards would beat the Raptors in both of their two games last week. The Wizards won the first game, but went on to lose to the Raptors at home.

The NFL’s free agency period starts tomorrow, March 9, at 4 p.m. How about some predictions for some of football’s top-billed free agents?

Adrian Peterson: New York Giants

There has been plenty of rumors and conjecture surrounding the pairing of Peterson and the Giants, including a cryptic tweet from AP himself. I think it will culminate in a signing. There’s no chance Peterson goes back to Minnesota, and the Giants are a perfect fit. With a talented veteran QB and a star wide receiver, the Giants should look to replicate the Steelers’ model of offense. AP is worth much more than a quick look for the G-men.

Alshon Jeffrey: Tennessee Titans

There is talk of Jeffrey going back to Chicago, but I don’t see why he would want to. The team is in disarray, and Jeffrey is in the prime of his career. He needs to go to a team with a ton of cap space, a promising young QB and a need for a No. 1 wide receiver. The Titans are that team, and they have a strong running game to round out their offense. If I’m Alshon Jeffrey, I’m looking to catch passes from Marcus Mariota rather than who-the-heck-knows for the Bears.

Dont’a Hightower: New England Patriots (re-signs)

Coming off a Super Bowl victory, the only reason Dont’a Hightower would want to leave New England is if the money is better elsewhere. While that could be the case, the Patriots have over $60 million in cap space going into this free agency period. Plus, the Pats traded several talented front seven players in 2016. It only makes sense to re-sign Hightower.

Jamaal Charles: Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson coached Jamaal Charles in Kansas City, and a reunion makes a lot of sense. Last season, the Eagles ran a platoon of Ryan Mathews and Darren Sproles at the running back position. Those two rushed for 661 and 438 yards, respectively. Charles would be a major upgrade at a position of need for the Eagles. Carson Wentz, going into his second year, could certainly use some help. If Jamaal Charles can stay healthy, he can provide that help in a big way. The injury-prone RB is worth the risk for the Eagles.

AJ Bouye: Houston Texans (re-signs)

Unless they’re looking to spend on a quarterback, I don’t see why the Texans wouldn’t aggressively try to re-sign Bouye. He’s a 25-year-old lockdown corner who helped Houston’s defense become the top defense (statistically) in the league last year. Bouye will have many suitors, as he’s one of the best defensive players on the market. However, the Texans still remain a good fit for him, and they should be looking to bring him back this offseason.