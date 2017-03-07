Teeing Off: Stars shine in Mexico City

This week, the golfing world took a trip to our beautiful neighbor to the South: Mexico. The World Golf Championships, an invite-only event (based on world ranking and some other special exemptions), was played at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan, Mexico, just west of Mexico City.

The event saw a star-studded tournament, with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and even Jordan Spieth all making runs at the championship.

In Rory’s first start since injuring his ribs earlier in the season (first start if we don’t include the 18 holes he played with DJ Trump), he showed all kinds of game. Rory had it all going for him, holding the lead or at least a share at many times during the tournament. Though Rory didn’t play his best on Sunday, firing an even par-71, the Northern Irishman is in great shape heading to Augusta. And of course, as Rory has had no problem saying in the past, he isn’t in the game to grow it, though his performance at the 2016 Ryder Cup would say otherwise. He’s here to win majors. With a victory at Augusta National in a month, Rory will become the sixth player in golf history to have won all four majors, achieving the career grand slam. The last to do it: Tiger Woods.

Phil Mickelson continued to show his timelessness and brilliance around the greens per usual. Phil has had a trying week, as on Friday he had to play with his brother as his caddie because his usual looper, Bones, was sick with food poisoning. Lefty played great, but a few loose shots ended up costing him lower numbers each day and thus left him short of the title.

Spieth played a couple average rounds before firing an 8-under 63 in round three, matching his lowest round ever in a WGC event. During this round, Spieth holed out a couple of times from around the green, including a trick shot where he hit the ball well past the hole and up a slope. It then proceeded to roll all the way back to the hole before it dropped in for an incredible birdie. Jordan continues to show that his game is in great shape, and he remains the favorite (for both Vegas and myself) for The Masters.

Thomas continued his early season play, entering the fourth round with a one-shot lead. He was looking to capture his fourth win of the season, an incredible feat. But Thomas simply lacked any kind of scoring capability and shot a 1-over 72 in route to a T5 finish.

Dustin Johnson won for the second time this season. To talk about the winner last seems odd, but I tried to save the best for last (corny, I know). DJ recently claimed the No. 1 ranking in the world and solidified it this week for the near future with his win. He also took home a smooth $1.66 million in winnings. DJ was able to overpower the course this week, using his impressive length, including a 320-yard 2-iron. DJ will look to add a second major to his resume this year … but it won’t be Augusta.