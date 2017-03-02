Vinny’s Variety Pack: Free agency part 2

The franchise tag deadline for the NFL has passed, so forgive me if new information comes out before this is published. Already this week, some big names have been franchise tagged, so instead of projecting where those free agents will go, we will instead analyze how good of a move the tag was. This week I’m going to be talking about as many of the best defensive free agents as I can and, of course, Adrian Peterson.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings

Possible Teams: Raiders, Packers

Raiders: While AP never mentioned playing for the Raiders, it wouldn’t come as a surprise. Latavius Murray is headed for FA and the Davis family has a history of signing future HOF players after their prime: Eric Dickerson anyone?

Packers: The rival Packers might have the best chance to swoop on AP. He would complement Ty Montgomery beautifully and would fill a need in the depth chart.

Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, Giants

Franchise Tagged

I hate this move. Yes, JPP is one of the best DEs in football and he very much deserves to get paid, BUT THE GIANTS CANNOT AFFORD HIM. We have so many needs to fill and so little cap space. We now have $17 million less to spend and too many needs to fill. UGH.

Eric Berry, S, Chiefs

Got re-signed as soon as I typed this.

Six years and $78 million dollars with the Chiefs. GET PAID YOUNG MAN. There is no one in the NFL more deserving of this contract than Eric Berry. If you don’t know his story, please take the time out of your day to read it because it is inspiring.

Dontari Poe, DT, Chiefs

Possible Teams: Chiefs

I had to rewrite this part of the column after Berry got signed. I bet you any amount of money that Poe will be franchised tagged by the Chiefs now that Eric Berry is locked up. Solid offseason for the Chiefs already.

Chandler Jones, DE/LB, Cardinals

Franchise Tagged

This came as no surprise as HC Bruce Arians all but guaranteed Jones getting tagged. All the same, what a spectacular move for Arizona. They need someone to build their front seven around and Chandler Jones is that man.

Kawann Short, DT, Panthers

Franchise Tagged

Another great tag. Short is the best player on the defense not named Luke Kuechly and is one of the premier defensive tackles in the NFL. This fills a need for the Panthers and gives them someone to build around.

Okay, so AP took up most of my room. I have one more week until free agency opens. We will talk about: Desean Jackson, Terrelle Pryor, Alshon Jeffery, Martellus Bennett, Dont’a Hightower, Andrew Whitworth, T.J. Lang and a few others if there is room.

OH S–T, KIRK COUSINS JUST GOT FRANCHISE TAGGED AND JAMAAL CHARLES GOT RELEASED. I LOVE THE OFFSEASON.