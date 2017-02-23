Vinny’s Variety Pack: Free agency, part I

With free agency opening up on March 7, I’m taking a break from draft needs for the next two to three weeks to talk about the NFL’s biggest free agents. While this free agency pool is pretty weak, there are still some big names to talk about. I have a 540 word limit, so I’ll do my best to talk about all the major free agents at each position. We will talk about possible teams they could go to and the most likely landing spot for them.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington:

Possible Teams: Washington, San Francisco 49ers

Kirk Cousins may be the most valuable free agent around this year. After being franchise tagged before last season, Cousins had another breakout year and is ready to get paid. Honestly, I don’t see any other teams pushing for Cousins. He obviously knows the Washington system and is a good fit there, and Kyle Shanahan, the new head coach for the 49ers, was once Cousins’ offensive coordinator. I wouldn’t be surprised if San Fran makes a huge push for Cousins if he doesn’t get the tag, but I still have to say…

Most Likely to Sign With: Washington

Latavius Murray, RB, Oakland Raiders:

Possible Teams: Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings

Jaguars: I honestly surprised myself when I decided to include Jacksonville. I know they just paid Chris Ivory, and I know they drafted T.J. Yeldon a few years back, but that’s clearly not cutting it. They need a man who can get some rushing TDs, something that Murray (12 rushing TDs in 2016) is great at.

Giants: The Giants were one of the worst rushing teams in football. Is it their O-line or their RBs? I think the former, but who knows what GM Jerry Reese will want to do.

Vikings: The Vikings went from being one of the best rushing teams to the worst. Will the Vikings dish out enough money to keep the injured and old Adrian Peterson, or will they release him and seek out some young blood in free agency?

Most Likely to Sign With: Minnesota Vikings

Eddie Lacy, RB, Green Bay Packers:

Possible Teams: New York Giants, Carolina Panthers

NOTE: There are definitely more teams seeking an RB, but not too many looking for a bruiser like Lacy.

Giants: seeking a replacement for Rashad Jennings. Paul Perkins had a great rookie season and is a shifty back with great speed. Lacy would be a great compliment to the Giants run game.

Panthers: The Panthers just parted ways with their big back Mike Tolbert, and Jonathan Stewart is too injury prone to be fully relied on. The Panthers may seek out an upgrade in the draft or in free agency with Lacy. Carolina has relied on big backs for too long to function without one. Lacy is the solution.

Most Likely to Sign With: Carolina Panthers

Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

There is nothing to say here. Bell will be put on the exclusive franchise tag and will stay with the Steelers for at least one more year. Quote me on it.

Tune in next week for more on free agency.