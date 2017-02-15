The Coin Toss: ‘Hey now, you’re an All-Star’

Welcome to “The Coin Toss,” where I make bold and unlikely predictions about your favorite professional sports!

A couple predictions came up short last week. I had the Bucks beating the Heat to snap its win streak. Instead, Miami won the game but later lost its streak to the 76ers. I also had Russell Westbrook putting up a 40-10-10 game in Kevin Durant’s return to OKC. I was oh-so-close, as “Brodie” finished with 47 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. So no luck on the first two, and we’re still waiting on the third prediction, which was Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel both being traded by the deadline. Keep an eye out for Okafor being dealt to the Pelicans, which is looking more and more likely.

NBA All-Star weekend is coming up this week, so I’m going to make some predictions on the winners of each event!

Skills Challenge: Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics



Thomas has shown great shooting, passing and dribbling skills this season, which are all key components of the Skills Challenge. The point guard is also lightning-quick, which will help in this time-based event. His competition is fierce and includes John Wall, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis. Last year’s winner was Karl Anthony-Towns, a big man, so there’s no guarantee that the short, scrappy point guard will win it every year. However, I think Thomas has the ideal skill set for this event. The competition is elite, but I’m taking the 5’9″ point guard from Boston to win it.

Three-Point Contest: Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Eric Gordon has been lights-out from the three-point range this year. He’s shooting 38.7 percent from the three this year and is third in the league in three-pointers made, behind only Steph Curry and James Harden. His opponents include Kyrie Irving, CJ McCollum and Klay Thompson, so it won’t be a cake walk for him to win. Even so, Gordon has been one of the best three-point shooters in the league this year, and I’m taking the Rockets guard to win the three-point contest.

Slam Dunk Contest: Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic

Aaron Gordon came in second place in this event last year, and I’m among those who believe he should have won. The 21-year-old’s dunks were electrifying, especially when he jumped over a mascot and passed the ball under both legs mid-air. I’m very excited to see what he brings this year, and he has to be the favorite to win. His competition will be Deandre Jordan, Glenn Robinson III and Derrick Jones Jr. I believe Jones Jr. will be Gordon’s toughest competition, but Gordon will take the win in the end.

NBA All-Star Game: Western Conference

It’s difficult to pick against the Western Conference. Its team includes the Warriors’ big four, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. In addition, the team has Anthony Davis and Demarcus Cousins as its bigs. This is a star-studded, offensive juggernaut, and we all know that there is not much defense played in the All-Star Game. The East has a lot of talent as well, including LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler. This lineup, however, pales in comparison to what the West is putting on the court. The pick is in, the Best of the West will take the All-Star Game.