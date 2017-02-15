Vinny’s Variety Pack: NFC East draft needs, part two

Last Sunday was the first Sunday without football since September. If you read that sentence and said, “So what?” then we probably can’t be friends anymore. Football lovers, our weekends may be slightly depressing for a few more months, but at least our Thursdays can still be filled with football! This week we’ll talk about who Washington and Dallas need to draft to keep up their recent successes.

Washington, pick number 17

Needs: ILB, FS, DE, DT, WR

As good a team as Washington was this season, they have a lot of places to improve upon if they want to become a Super Bowl contender. You could make an argument that adding more depth at wide receiver would be the move, but after producing one of the league’s best offenses in 2016, I believe Washington’s biggest need is on the defensive side of the ball. To be successful, the defense needs to give Kirk Cousins a fighting chance instead of having him play from behind every game. Currently, the Washington front-seven is about as shallow and untalented as a Kardashian, so I would suggest drafting Reuben Foster, Alabama’s star inside linebacker. Foster is possibly the most explosive player in the draft and terrorizes offenses with his quickness and ability to plow through blockers. Foster is the perfect man to help Washington improve its zone coverage and to help stuff the run.

Dallas Cowboys, pick number 28

Needs: DE, CB, TE, WR, LB

Let me preface this by saying that I loathe the Cowboys — especially Cowboys fans. I swear to God, you can walk into any bar in Dallas and you would find a group of overweight guys in Ezekiel Elliot jerseys, circle-jerking to his highlight reel while muttering “America’s Team” under their breath.

Wow, what a visual.

Even though I don’t like them, I can’t deny that they are the best team in the NFC, hands down. After watching the Cowboys dominate the regular season, it is clear that their offense is absolutely off the charts. However, if the ‘Boys want to be truly terrifying, they need to be able to get some stops. I think the most important way to do this is by drafting a good coverage cornerback. The best defenses in the leagues have three good CBs; the Cowboys barely have one. Orlando Scandrick and Morris Claiborne have played a combined total of 30 games over the last two seasons, and they didn’t even play all that well if we’re being honest. The other defensive back worth mentioning on the roster is Barry Church, who is good, but he’s just about past his prime. These three CBs have a combined five interceptions since the beginning of the 2015 season, which is both hilarious and pathetic. The best choice for Dallas is Sidney Jones, Washington University’s star CB. This man can shadow any receiver in the league and is a picture-perfect cover corner. Not only will he be a consistent asset in pass coverage for Dallas, but he may also be a decent solution to Odell Beckham Jr., who has been a real thorn in the Cowboys’ side.