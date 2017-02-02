Super Bowl Preview

Your friendly neighborhood sports editor, Eddie “Pulled-Pork” Samuels here with your Super Bowl breakdown. After a lackluster set of playoff games this season, expectations are that the Patriots-Falcons game is going to be explosive enough to make up for the blowouts and blowups. All indications are those expectations will hold true, as Atlanta’s No. 1 offense takes on New England’s No. 1 ranked defense.

What can be said about the Patriots? They were a preseason favorite to make it this far, despite Tom Brady’s dubious four-game suspension for the “Deflategate” incident. The Patriots boast a dominant defense and an offense buoyed by the arm of one of (if not the single) greatest quarterbacks of all time. The Pats, unsurprisingly, go into the game as the favorites, boasting a three-point lead, and stand to win their fifth ring in 15 years.

The Falcons, on the other hand, were not a popular pick. There was more Vegas money on Cleveland to make the big game than Atlanta at the beginning of the season. The Falcons score a scorching 33.8 points per game, and while the defense is not impressive in terms of yardage or points allowed, it does boast the NFL’s leading pass-rusher in outside linebacker Vic Beasley.

The incredibly talented and always-knowledgeable Daily staff is here with your Super Bowl picks.

Interestingly the pick of the winning team was split 50-50 on who would win, and all score predictions are within a similar range, with the exception of Miranda “Green Tabasco” Willson who believed the game would be a defensive battle, with only the Patriots able to score in the form of three field goals.

Jei-Jei “Nacho Cheese” Tan was the only one to pick a defensive player in Beasley, who will likely be a key to the Falcons’ defense Sunday. Brad “Buffalo Wings” Schussel selected Julio Jones as his MVP, one of two wideouts to be selected. Meanwhile, I, along with Kathleen “St. Louis Style” Schmidt, selected the presumptive regular season MVP, Matt Ryan, to clean up the awards weekend. In true Pats-fan fashion, Maclyn “Cheetos” Senear and YJ “Blue Cheese” Chee picked Tom Brady as their MVPs.