Editorial: Apology and retraction of Sept. 16 editorial
September 23, 2019

Dear readers,

Last week, the Daily ran an editorial titled Sensitivity is necessary when mandating instruction in diaspora cultures.” This editorial touched on the subject of cultural instruction at Tufts, and in the process conflated identities and sought to advance cultural gatekeeping that is not aligned with the editorial ethos of the Tufts Daily. Therefore, we are retracting this editorial.

We sincerely regret allowing these words to reach the printed page and have personally taken steps to alter and improve the editorial process. The writers of the piece have expressed regret, and the entire Editorial Board has taken the opportunity to reflect and learn with the aim of ensuring that similar insensitivity and conflation will not make it to print again.

The Tufts Daily sincerely regrets the insult to the professors indicated in the editorial and to those in the South Asian communities on campus and beyond.

Sincerely,

Tys Sweeney, Executive Opinion Editor

Editorial Board of the Tufts Daily

Managing Board of the Tufts Daily

