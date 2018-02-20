Editorial: Tufts Secrets, Barstool and abusing anonymity

Tufts prides itself on its inclusive community, in which students can study, socialize and coexist on one campus. Many students proudly tout progressive world views, advocating for the rights of people of color, members of the LGBT community, women and other marginalized groups. So why are Tufts students, when given anonymity, deliberately disrespecting the people around them – the ones who sit alongside them in the classroom?

Anyone who spends time on Instagram may have stumbled upon the handle @barstooljumbos, an official affiliate of the national men’s lifestyle blog Barstool Sports and an unofficial affiliate of the university. Barstool, founded a mere 15 miles away in Milton, Mass., features commentary on news and sports, with a section devoted to “Girls.” The popular #smokeshowoftheday features photos of young women, chosen from submissions. Its voice – brash, casual, and catered toward heterosexual men – prides itself on being politically incorrect.

Barstool’s Instagram and Twitter accounts can be humorous outlets for students, akin to the Tufts Facebook meme page. What is concerning is its “smokeshow” feature, which, besides being an obvious mode of female objectification, calls for submissions by “you or someone you know,” according to one post – allowing a woman’s photos to be posted on the public page without her permission. Past “smokeshows” have featured photos of female Tufts students in bathing suits and underwear. What makes the “smokeshow” feature particularly off-putting is that it sexualizes women who Tufts students may know, quite possibly without their consent. The small size of our campus community makes call-outs of individuals particularly problematic.

Another Tufts-related social media hub, the Tufts Secrets page on Facebook, highlights similar issues of privacy and anonymity. The page, liked by 1,489 people and followed by 1,745, a number roughly equivalent to one-quarter of the undergraduate population, features a stream of anonymous posts ranging in topic and sincerity. When users submit posts to Tufts Secrets, the anonymous administrator, following an unclear moderation standard, simply reposts them with no name attached. The page has become a forum for free thought, where students can express their honest views without consequence. It has become a source of advice, with some individuals posting candidly about mental health issues, as well as a site of debate, where students discuss world politics and economic theory. The site has the potential to be a powerful unifying force for the student population.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Tufts secrets has also showcased the ugly underbelly of the university. The page has shared posts with blatantly transphobic, racist and antisemitic sentiments, sparking outrage in the comments section. Additionally, the page poses problems for individuals when posts explicitly name faculty, or even other students, without their permission. Posts include confessions of crushes – some innocent, some sexually suggestive. Some of these explicit posts include mentions of specific professors. The repercussions range from simply embarrassing to mentally taxing.

Regardless of the actual harm caused by a single Tufts Secret post, students should have the discretion and deference for the campus community to refrain from this immature amusement. We should know better. The Tufts experience is predicated on the amount of respect we show for one another, regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religion or political ideology.

Social media, in its anonymous nature, can all too easily become a source of bullying, as evidenced by the many examples of Yik Yak or Ask.fm gone awry. A new app popular among teens, Sarahah has become another source of anonymous gossip, concerning parents worldwide.

Yet, this problem of calling out individuals anonymously is not limited to social media. Last year, an article from the unaffiliated student zine, El Tit, circulated around campus, satirizing a piece a member of Greek life wrote for Medium arguing for the importance of Greek life on campus. Though the zine clearly intended to express an anti-Greek life sentiment, with some humorous and incisive pieces, this particular article included specific details that revealed the identity of its target, while the identities of the authors were protected by anonymity.

Administrative policing of such anonymous forums will likely end up as ineffective as they are totalitarian. It is on us – the student body – to use such tools responsibly. These spaces reflect the attitudes of those who make up this community, and it’s becoming ever more apparent that students must commit to treating people anonymously the same way they would if their names were attached to such pieces.