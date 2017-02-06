Letter from the editor: Introducing our columnists

Dear Daily readers,

Today is an important day for both you, our readers, and those of us who spend our nights and early mornings in the basement office producing the paper you’re now holding. Today is the day we start daily production, meaning you’ll wake up each morning secure in the knowledge that there will always be a Daily waiting for you to read (or do the crossword in).

Today also marks the beginning of this semester’s weekly columns. They are a delightful bunch full of insight and opinion, and I’m very happy to introduce them to you.

Writing in the Features section, we have the Rainbow House returning with their column “On Queer,” which addresses campus issues from an LGBTQ perspective. Alec Whipple, a self-described conservative student, offers advice on bridging the political divides in “Red, White and True,” while MJ Griego discusses mental health issues on campus in “Mind The Gap.” Rebecca Redelmeier will round out the the week writing about data journalism and Tufts in “Tufts by Numbers.”

Antonio Bertolino opens the week for Arts & Living with “Art-à-Porter,” which dives into new trends and controversies in fashion, focusing on streetwear and emerging brands. Tommy Gillespie is putting a new spin on his fall column with “On Location,” covering recent foreign films and the social issues they depict. Abigail McFee’s “Advice from Dead Poets (and Some Living)” showcases a different poet each week, using their work to help readers grapple with everyday issues. Polykhroma, a student curating collective, challenges the conception that Boston isn’t an art city in its column “Polykhromatic.” Lahna Sheron’s “E for Everyone” argues the worth of video games beyond entertainment for those who play them.

In the Opinion section, Anna Sossenheimer will navigate mindfulness in college with “Mindful Moments,” a new approach to her column from the fall. Nesi Altaras takes on current events through the eyes of an international student in his column “Looking In.” Anna Tolette’s “The Elephant in the Room” discusses personal musings on living a balanced life with a focus on mental health. Khuyen Bui offers advice to readers based on his experiences of his past three-and-a-half years at Tufts in his column “A-minus Advice.”

Max Goder-Reiser returns to Sports with his column “Out of Left Field,” analyzing the world of baseball as spring training rapidly approaches. Sam Nowicki’s “Teeing Off” gives an inside look into the world of professional golf while Brad Schussel’s “The Coin Toss” incorporates multiple sports, offering predictions and picks for upcoming games. Vinny Donofrio picks up where he left off in the fall semester with “Vinny’s Variety Pack,” diving into the NFL offseason.

We hope you enjoy our columnists and their writing as much as we do. Don’t hesitate to reach out to them through the contact information at the bottom of their columns or to the Daily at daily@tuftsdaily.com with any comments or questions you may have.

Sincerely,

Kathleen Schmidt

Editor-in-chief