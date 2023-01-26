Letter from the managing board: Our semester in preview

Paid Advertisement

Dear fellow Tufts community members,

First of all, thank you for taking a minute to pick up this copy of The Tufts Daily (or for reading it online, if that’s more your style). We are excited to be back!

This semester, like last semester, we will be publishing new content every weekday and printing once a week, on Thursdays. These print editions will comprise both brand new content as well as a handful of our favorite pieces from throughout the previous week.

Our special editions this semester will coincide with several high-profile campus events, including Commencement, Jumbo Month, the 43rd anniversary of the Daily’s first publication and — of course — April Fools’ Day. You can pick these, or any of our weekly print editions, up at more than 20 distribution locations on and off campus.

Pick up a copy of the Daily each week at one of our 20+ distribution locations.

After the publication of our inaugural Tufts Daily Diversity and Inclusion Report last December, we identified several areas of improvement, including lowering financial barriers for entry and ensuring our content reflects the diverse experiences of the Tufts student body. We continue to seek feedback and input from the community as we work to address the challenges highlighted in the report.

The Daily aims to serve you, the Tufts community, but we also invite you to join us in working toward that goal. Whether you’re a writer, visual storyteller, critic, graphic designer, photographer, grammar nerd or finance fanatic, the Daily wants to be a place where you can hone your skills and participate in providing an essential community service. As members of the managing board, we all found our campus home here at the Daily, and we hope it can be just as instrumental to your Tufts experience.

As always, we want you all to be a part of the conversation. We encourage you to reach out to us at [email protected] or submit a letter to the editor or op-ed at [email protected]. On behalf of everyone here at the Daily, thank you for taking the time to read our work every day, and here’s to an incredible spring 2023 semester!

Sincerely,

Julia Shannon-Grillo, Editor in Chief

Alexander Janoff, Senior Editor

Aaron Klein, Associate Editor

Rachel Liu, Associate Editor

Madeline Mueller, Associate Editor

Mike Kourkoulakos, Production Director

Sam Berman, Business Director