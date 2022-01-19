Letter from the Editor in Chief: Welcome back to the hill

Hi, everyone! My name is Alex Janoff, and I am the Editor in Chief of The Tufts Daily for this upcoming spring semester. As the Tufts community returns to campus over the course of the next week or so, I — personally — have started to make that oh-so difficult but necessary mental switch from the winter break lifestyle to thinking about classes, readings, exams and assignments. As I prepare for this upcoming semester, I would like to use this space to both introduce myself and also share some thoughts I have for this spring semester regarding the Daily’s production.

While we may not have had a physical paper in our racks every day of the week last semester, we nevertheless produced and published the excellent work of our staff on a daily basis. As guidelines relaxed and campus opened up amid COVID-19’s continued presence, we at the Daily were delighted to return to our office in Curtis Hall after several semesters of virtual production.

This semester, much will remain the same, and some things will be different. We will still be distributing print copies of our paper twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. Take a look in our racks spread across campus to pick up a copy. On the days that we are not printing, we are still producing new content on a daily basis, so be sure to take a look at our website or on any of our social media outlets to keep up to date on all of our news, features, arts, opinion or sports content. Furthermore, our digital-only issues are still laid out by our amazing layout team and can be viewed online, even on days when we do not print.

This semester, we will prioritize far-reaching and relevant coverage. In the past we have covered everything from the spread of COVID-19 on campus to the school’s endowment and Tufts’ efforts to divest from fossil fuels. Our opinion writers divulged a student perspective on national news like the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and our arts team reviewed powerful theatrical and streaming releases, like Netflix’s Tick Tick Boom and Marvel’s the Eternals. All the while, the Daily’s sports writers have closely covered the seasons and achievements of Tufts’ many student athletes. This will continue as a part of our goal to include as much of the student community in our coverage as possible.

Notably, last semester saw the birth of the Daily’s science section, which operated as a subsection under News and quickly became a popular place for our readers to keep up to date with scientific research happening at Tufts and science-related news across the country. I am happy to announce that this semester, Science will operate independent of News and will continue to provide high-quality coverage of research and science-related news.

I am so incredibly proud of everyone who has put in their hard work — especially over the past few pandemic-ridden semesters — to continue to produce their best work and maintain a strong and independent student voice on campus. The Daily remains one of the most crucial accountability tools in our community, and it is because of our writers, editors, other staff members and readers that this role is successfully accomplished.

To our readers, thank you. Thank you ever so much for continuing to read the Daily and uphold the values of a free and independent press that we hold so dear.

To our staff, I can’t wait to see all that you do and accomplish this semester. The Tufts Daily, the country’s smallest independent college paper, works because of the hard work you do each and every day.

Looking forward to seeing you all on the hill.

Pax et Lux,

Alex Janoff

Editor in Chief, The Tufts Daily







