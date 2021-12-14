The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell offers hope of delayed justice for many victims

Content warning: This article mentions sexual abuse and self-harm.

Justice delayed is justice denied. For the victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and his romantic partner turned associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, this maxim expresses a painful reality. However, after countless years of trials and depositions, the chance for a long delayed justice may have finally arrived. On Nov. 30, betraying no sign of emotion, Ghislaine Maxwell marched defiantly into the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse in Manhattan to begin her trial. She stands accused of six criminal counts in her indictment ranging from conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts to perjury.

The fall of Maxwell — who was once regarded as the epitome of an Oxford-educated, high-minded British socialite — could not have been more stunning. The names implicated in her and Epstein’s sexual enterprise run vast in both number and scope, as a number of well-known individuals have been accused of having flown on Epstein’s private plane notoriously called the “Lolita Express.” This list of names includes powerful politicians such as former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and celebrities such as Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker.

The jury in the Maxwell trial must decide how integral Maxwell was to Epstein’s sexual enterprise. Was Maxwell merely an unknowing employee beholden to the whims of Epstein, or was she a master manipulator who was proactive in her efforts to procure underage girls for Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell met in New York after the death of her father, powerful publisher Robert Maxwell, in 1991. What began as a romantic relationship quickly turned into a businesslike rapport between the two. Beginning in 1994, in what would become a well-worn pattern, Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly began to lure in young girls for Epstein. Maxwell would approach girls as young as 14 with the assurance and charisma of a middle-aged woman. She would then groom the girls — taking them on shopping trips or going with them to movie theaters. Once Maxwell felt that she had built sufficient rapport with the girls, she would then bring them to Epstein, where they would be forced into providing sexual favors for him and his powerful, well-connected friends.

Annie Farmer, one of the victims who testified in court, described meeting Epstein on a trip to New York City to visit her sister. She initially described Epstein, who later invited her to New Mexico where she was falsely told she would be joined by other students, as “friendly and down to earth.” While Farmer, at first, had felt distressed by Epstein’s inappropriate behavior, she explained that Maxwell’s presence had made her feel more comfortable until her visit to New Mexico. While there, Maxwell used the trust she had built with Ms. Farmer to normalize a nonconsensual sexual relationship between Farmer and Epstein.

Another victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, described her encounter with Maxwell while working at Mar-a-Lago when she was only 16 years old. Giuffre described Maxwell as ostensibly being a nice woman and that she gave her the first cell phone she ever had. Maxwell promised Giuffre glamorous job opportunities as a massage therapist and even went so far as to meet Giuffre’s father, promising him that she would take good care of his daughter. Giuffre was then taken to Epstein’s Palm Beach residence, where she was sexually abused.

Maxwell’s once stable position began to spiral when Giuffre filed a defamation lawsuit against her in 2015 after Maxwell claimed that Giuffre’s claims of sexual abuse were lies. The case was eventually settled with no admission of wrongdoing on Maxwell’s part.

However, Maxwell was not able to evade justice forever. In July 2020, Maxwell was arrested at her luxurious mansion in Bradford, New Hampshire and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn without bail where she awaits the conclusion of her trial.

The picture of Ghislaine Maxwell, painted by her victims, is one of a tried-and-true conspirator who used her warm and friendly demeanor to attract and manipulate young girls into exploitative and sexually abusive relationships with influential individuals. Maxwell’s involvement in Epstein’s affairs was necessary for the abuse to continue and arguably could not have occurred without it. It is unconscionable that it took almost 30 years for the victims of Maxwell’s abuse to have their day in court. This reflects a larger issue in how cases like this one can often get caught up in legal bureaucracy at the expense of timely justice for the victims.

In these cases of abuse and sexual exploitation, it is imperative that deeper investigations are carried out swiftly and that all abusers are held accountable. For the women testifying against Maxwell in this particular case, the justice they may receive will never be proportional to the crimes that were committed against them. Nonetheless, this trial has the potential to vindicate their claims and encourage more women to come forward with their stories.