T
he
T
ufts
D
aily
The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
The Print Edition
About
Contact
Advertise
Donate
COVID-19 Dashboard
News
Features
Arts
Investigative
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial
Sports
Multimedia
Audio
Videos
Photos
Cartoons
Cartoon: Individuals
Julia Petrocelli
April 12, 2021
By Julia Petrocelli
Top This Week
Carmichael Dining Center to be rebranded as gluten, peanut, tree nut-free establishment
Alex Viveros
April 6, 2021
DEVELOPING: Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts
Alexander Janoff
and
Alex Viveros
February 1, 2021
Tufts admits record-low 11% of undergraduate applicants
Sam Klugherz
April 12, 2021
Op-ed: Tufts must adopt an evidence-based, safe and equitable approach to Senior Week and Commencement
Grant Gebetsberger
,
Sharif Hamidi
and
Sarah Wiener
April 5, 2021
Hot Take: ‘Saturday Night Live’ isn’t funny anymore
Derin Savasan
March 15, 2021
Trending
Tufts admits record-low 11% of undergraduate applicants
Sam Klugherz
April 12, 2021
Carmichael Dining Center to be rebranded as gluten, peanut, tree nut-free establishment
Alex Viveros
April 6, 2021
Hot Take: ‘Saturday Night Live’ isn’t funny anymore
Derin Savasan
March 15, 2021
DEVELOPING: Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts
Alexander Janoff
and
Alex Viveros
February 1, 2021
Editorial: Tufts should never return to requiring standardized tests
Tufts Daily
April 12, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Join us!
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Online Classifieds
Subscribe