T
he
T
ufts
D
aily
The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
The Print Edition
About
Contact
Advertise
Donate
COVID-19 Dashboard
News
Features
Arts
Investigative
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial
Sports
Multimedia
Audio
Video
Cartoon: My dog: Totally innocent
Aidan Chang
April 2, 2021
By Aidan Chang
Top This Week
Tufts announces decision to close Confucius Institute
Emily Thompson
March 30, 2021
'Life Support' resuscitated by its singles, wounded by the rest
Jack Clohisy
March 30, 2021
DEVELOPING: Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts
Alexander Janoff
and
Alex Viveros
February 1, 2021
Tufts sees 35% increase in undergraduate applications
Sam Klugherz
February 3, 2021
‘The Bachelor’ finale exposes a show struggling to maintain relevance
Gillian Rooney
March 30, 2021
Trending
Tufts, surrounding communities rally support for Danish Pastry House
Casey Cummings
April 2, 2021
Students struggle with burnout without longer spring break, professors make some changes
Amelia Becker
March 30, 2021
Editorial: RAs have spoken, now Tufts must listen
Tufts Daily
April 2, 2021
Tufts announces decision to close Confucius Institute
Emily Thompson
March 30, 2021
DEVELOPING: Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts
Alexander Janoff
and
Alex Viveros
February 1, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Join us!
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Online Classifieds
Subscribe