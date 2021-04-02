The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Cartoon: My dog: Totally innocent
April 2, 2021
By Aidan Chang
Top This Week
  1. Tufts announces decision to close Confucius Institute
    March 30, 2021
  2. 'Life Support' resuscitated by its singles, wounded by the rest
    March 30, 2021
  3. DEVELOPING: Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts
    and February 1, 2021
  4. Tufts sees 35% increase in undergraduate applications
    February 3, 2021
  5. ‘The Bachelor’ finale exposes a show struggling to maintain relevance
    March 30, 2021
Trending
  1. Tufts, surrounding communities rally support for Danish Pastry House
    April 2, 2021
  2. Students struggle with burnout without longer spring break, professors make some changes
    March 30, 2021
  3. Editorial: RAs have spoken, now Tufts must listen
    April 2, 2021
  4. Tufts announces decision to close Confucius Institute
    March 30, 2021
  5. DEVELOPING: Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts
    and February 1, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.