Letter to the Editor: Goddard Chapel’s imagery should welcome all

As a Tufts alum (LA’90), Episcopal priest and person who cares deeply about inclusion, I was both fascinated and saddened by the insightful article of March 18, “More than meets the eye: Goddard Chapel.” Even as a student, I thought having St. Paul preside over Goddard Chapel from its highest-profile window could not possibly feel welcoming to people of other faith traditions, or none. But I was surprised to learn the window’s inscription — “Stand ye, quit ye like men, be strong” — is a selectively edited quote from St. Paul (I Cor. 16:13) that, in this form, reeks of toxic masculinity. Isn’t it well beyond time to reenvision Goddard’s imagery so it can truly be a place of welcome, reflection and belonging for all? How about moving the St. Paul panels to Tufts’ art collection — this is, after all, part of our history — and replacing them with more appropriately inclusive imagery, perhaps even simply the glorious burst of light that is already there?

The Rev. Christopher Worthley (he/him/his)

Christopher Worthley received a B.A. in international relations and German studies from Tufts in 1990 and lived and worked for a decade thereafter in Germany. Also a graduate of Yale Divinity School, he has served since 2002 as executive director of the Allianz Foundation for North America (allianz.com/foundation-na). He can be reached at [email protected]







