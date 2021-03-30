The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Letter to the Editor: Goddard Chapel’s imagery should welcome all
March 30, 2021

As a Tufts alum (LA’90), Episcopal priest and person who cares deeply about inclusion, I was both fascinated and saddened by the insightful article of March 18, “More than meets the eye: Goddard Chapel.” Even as a student, I thought having St. Paul preside over Goddard Chapel from its highest-profile window could not possibly feel welcoming to people of other faith traditions, or none. But I was surprised to learn the window’s inscription — “Stand ye, quit ye like men, be strong” — is a selectively edited quote from St. Paul (I Cor. 16:13) that, in this form, reeks of toxic masculinity. Isn’t it well beyond time to reenvision Goddard’s imagery so it can truly be a place of welcome, reflection and belonging for all? How about moving the St. Paul panels to Tufts’ art collection — this is, after all, part of our history — and replacing them with more appropriately inclusive imagery, perhaps even simply the glorious burst of light that is already there?

The Rev. Christopher Worthley (he/him/his)

Christopher Worthley received a B.A. in international relations and German studies from Tufts in 1990 and lived and worked for a decade thereafter in Germany. Also a graduate of Yale Divinity School, he has served since 2002 as executive director of the Allianz Foundation for North America (allianz.com/foundation-na). He can be reached at [email protected]




Top This Week
  1. Tufts announces decision to close Confucius Institute
    March 30, 2021
  2. 'Life Support' resuscitated by its singles, wounded by the rest
    March 30, 2021
  3. DEVELOPING: Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts
    and February 1, 2021
  4. Tufts sees 35% increase in undergraduate applications
    February 3, 2021
  5. Lana Del Rey doesn't capture brilliance in 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club'
    March 24, 2021
Trending
  1. 'Life Support' resuscitated by its singles, wounded by the rest
    March 30, 2021
  2. Tufts announces decision to close Confucius Institute
    March 30, 2021
  3. Tufts sees 35% increase in undergraduate applications
    February 3, 2021
  4. ‘The Bachelor’ finale exposes a show struggling to maintain relevance
    March 30, 2021
  5. DEVELOPING: Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts
    and February 1, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.