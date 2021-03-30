The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Cartoon: First-year pre-med
March 30, 2021
By Matthew Hixson
Top This Week
  1. Tufts announces decision to close Confucius Institute
    March 30, 2021
  2. 'Life Support' resuscitated by its singles, wounded by the rest
    March 30, 2021
  3. DEVELOPING: Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts
    and February 1, 2021
  4. Tufts sees 35% increase in undergraduate applications
    February 3, 2021
  5. Lana Del Rey doesn't capture brilliance in 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club'
    March 24, 2021
Trending
  1. 'Life Support' resuscitated by its singles, wounded by the rest
    March 30, 2021
  2. Tufts announces decision to close Confucius Institute
    March 30, 2021
  3. Tufts sees 35% increase in undergraduate applications
    February 3, 2021
  4. ‘The Bachelor’ finale exposes a show struggling to maintain relevance
    March 30, 2021
  5. DEVELOPING: Tracking COVID-19 at Tufts
    and February 1, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.