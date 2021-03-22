The Honeymoon Period: What’s next for Biden?

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden delivered remarks about his landmark American Rescue Plan surrounded by high-level Democrats in the White House Rose Garden. This $1.9 trillion piece of legislation provides billions of dollars for vaccine distribution, direct payments, school reopening and many other progressive priorities. But now that this relief bill has made its way through Congress, which part of his agenda will Biden push for next?

The most immediate logistical challenge for Biden is what to do about the crisis on the southern border. As xenophobia helps drive some Republicans’ electoral successes, many have been trying to pin the crisis on Biden to better their chances in 2022. But an honest evaluation of the situation makes Biden look more hypocritical than pro-immigrant.

Biden, like his predecessor, has invoked Title 42 of a 1944 public health statute that allows the government to indefinitely close the border for health reasons, such as COVID-19. Biden stopped building former President Donald Trump’s border wall, and he is making important efforts to rebuild the asylum intake process, but to claim Biden has not lived up to his campaign promises on immigration is not a stretch.

In Congress, Democrats are trying to move forward with their “For the People Act,” which would enact a series of necessary pro-democracy reforms, including automatic voter registration, restoring the voting rights of felons and establishing at least 15 days of early voting for federal elections. But because this legislation cannot be moved through the Senate by the reconciliation process, it will require 60 votes in the upper chamber. Biden opened the door to the possibility of reforming the filibuster, but it is unlikely any changes will be made. Sen. Joe Manchin, the necessary 50th vote in such a scenario, has already said he is “still at 60 [votes].”

The most likely course of action for Biden is to move his infrastructure agenda forward. It is seen as a non-ideological, bipartisan issue area where he will be able to work with Republicans. Plus, it seems fairly easy to buy a member’s vote if you promise to spend a few million dollars on roads and bridges in their district or state.

The Biden administration is already engaging with business leaders to find their best path forward. Biden’s campaign promises included spending $500 billion per year over four years to electrify public transportation, or at least to make buses and passenger trains run on clean fuel. Trump long promised a national infrastructure overhaul, but Biden actually has a real chance to move this ball forward. Nothing is more popular than repaving your roads and highways or making the subway cheaper and more efficient.

Biden has been and will always be a creature of the Senate. For newly elected progressive House members like Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Rep. Cori Bush and Rep. Marie Newman, it’s frustrating to be dealing with a president who may not be moving at the necessary speed or scale. Biden should learn from the career of former House Speaker John Boehner and fortify his left flank as quickly as possible.