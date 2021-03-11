The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Cartoon: My dog: This is fun
March 11, 2021
By Aidan Chang
Top This Week
  1. Pokémon announces remakes 'Brilliant Diamond,' 'Shining Pearl' and new 'Arceus' game
    March 5, 2021
  2. Judiciary member alleges discrimination, garners national attention; members of SJP, TCU Senate face harassment
    and March 8, 2021
  3. Standardized tests were never a standard: Impact of Tufts Admissions going test-optional
    March 5, 2021
  4. The Sink, losing business due to COVID-19 restrictions, has plans to draw back customers
    March 5, 2021
  5. Weekender: Tufts dental student John Sobhani speaks on work with true-crime Netflix documentary
    February 18, 2021
Trending
  1. New substance-free theme house for upperclassmen to be established in fall 2021
    March 10, 2021
  2. Judiciary member alleges discrimination, garners national attention; members of SJP, TCU Senate face harassment
    and March 8, 2021
  3. BREAKING: NESCAC teams to compete this spring
    March 10, 2021
  4. Tales from the T: Big Dig Pt. 2: Electric Boogaloo
    March 11, 2021
  5. Coffee Talk: Carmichael Dining Center
    March 10, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.