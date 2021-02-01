Tumultuous transfer of power highlights urgency of renewing commitment to democracy, mobilizing new administration

On Jan. 20, Joseph R. Biden Jr. was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. In his inaugural address, Biden made a plea for unity and called for the restoration of democratic norms.

This inauguration encompassed several firsts. Government officials, presidential families and new administration appointees made their way to the U.S. Capitol Building, surrounded by razor wire fences and National Guard troops, all while wearing masks and sitting six feet apart.

The last few turbulent weeks and the devastating past year have made this transfer of power all the more symbolic and nerve-wracking. The inauguration occurred against the backdrop of a pandemic that has taken the lives of hundreds of thousands of American citizens, the outgoing president’s repeated refusal to concede a fair and democratic election, an ongoing impeachment trial and a domestic terrorist attack at the Capitol ignited by lies spewed by the Trump movement that exhibited the festering, pervasive presence of white supremacy in the U.S..

But this was also a unique, historic moment. Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman, person of color and person of Black and South Asian descent to serve in the role. Democrats gained control of the Senate with newly elected Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the first Black and Jewish senators from Georgia.

As we celebrate these momentous firsts in this nation’s history, we must also come to terms with the reality that this country faces — and that Biden must confront — as he enters the White House.

The events of Jan. 6 — an insurrection led by Trump supporters who claimed a fraudulent election — were not only a direct assault on a government building, but on this nation’s democracy. Maskless terrorists waving Confederate flags and flaunting antisemitic attire took selfies as they broke windows and destroyed federal property. The ease with which these white supremacists were able to breach the Capitol was not only terrifying, but deliberate.

As politicians from both sides of the political aisle proclaimed how these acts that unfolded in our nation’s capital did not represent our country or ideals as Americans, others have pointed to this nation’s long history of white supremacy, violence and intimidation, confronting the ugly truths and structures that have always been present in American society. Not only was it on full display with this attack, unfiltered and unabashed for the world to see, but it; it was ushered in through the doors.

The negligence of the U.S. Capitol Police, along with the direct participation of officers, some of whom took pictures with rioters as others offered guidance through the complex, is a testament to the links between white supremacy and policing in this country.

As we witness this crisis triggered by racism and bigotry unfold, we are also seeing the devastation and havoc wreaked by a pandemic that was crudely mismanaged and ignored.

Already, President Biden has signed a number of executive orders and actions to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including enforcing a mask mandate on federal property, increasing vaccination supplies and requiring international travelers to provide proof of a negative test before entering the United States. Additionally, in an attempt to stabilize the economy and assist those hit hardest, Biden will increase federal food assistance, streamline the delivery of stimulus checks and has proposed a $1.9 trillion relief plan to Congress.

Equally important is the response to a number of other pressing issues, including climate change, immigration and the discriminatory policies of the Trump administration. The Biden administration has rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, lifted the ban that prohibited most transgender people from joining the military, repealed the infamous ‘Muslim ban’ that barred thousands of immigrants from entering the country, undone Trump’s expansion of immigration enforcement and halted construction on the border wall.

These changes are all vital in protecting the rights and dignity of citizens and non-citizens alike, prioritizing the wellbeing of future generations and ensuring families are not torn apart. Nonetheless, the actions of the Biden administration cannot reverse the pain that has been inflicted on countless communities and the precedent set by cruelty and indifference.

We can celebrate the strides Biden has made already — the historic moments and the progressive policies that will better the lives of countless Americans — while remaining critical and insistent on the changes we want to see. Biden’s presidency is a large step in the right direction, but we must acknowledge that the fight is far from over.

As Tufts students, many of us have been extremely vocal in expressing our beliefs and tackling the issues we feel most impassioned about, not only because of how they affect us, but because of how they impact those most vulnerable.

As students, we know white supremacy, climate change, racial discrimination, COVID-19 and transphobia are not myths or aspects of a radical leftist agenda; They are realities that harm those who have borne the effects of these systems throughout history.

Making calls for unity and recognizing the harm that has been inflicted on countless American lives is one piece of the puzzle. Overturning the destructive policies of the Trump administration is another piece. But this puzzle is far from complete. It will take more than these next four years to repair the damage that has been wrought. We must push for policies that lead us toward a safer and more equitable future.