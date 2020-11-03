T
he
T
ufts
D
aily
The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
The Print Edition
About
Contact
Advertise
Donate
COVID-19
News
Features
Arts
Columns
Investigative
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial
Sports
Audio
The Rewind
Love Is Dead at Tufts
Take Town
A Blight on the Hill
The Toothpaste Chronicles: Daylight savings, fall 2020
Julia Baroni
November 3, 2020
Top This Week
Taylor Swift: 'The Last Great American Dynasty'
Sam Levine
October 21, 2020
Alpha Phi, most of Chi Omega to disaffiliate from national organizations
Alejandra Carrillo
and
Alexander Thompson
October 26, 2020
Tufts Admissions extends early decision deadline
Bella Preneta
October 28, 2020
Preeta Banerjee fills new role as Hindu advisor
Michael Weiskopf
October 29, 2020
What's next: Truly first in the nation
Aadhya Shivakumar
February 20, 2020
Trending
2020 Electoral Map
Ryan Shaffer
November 3, 2020
An interview with Kevin O'Connor, Republican candidate for Senate
Chris Duncan
November 3, 2020
The Countdown: 3 Tufts students making the difference
Matt Rice
November 3, 2020
Op-ed: The 2020 election: How to stomach voting for Biden, what to do if results are contested
Elliott Trahan
November 3, 2020
Photos: Fall on the hill
Tufts Daily Photo Staff
November 3, 2020
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2020 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Join us!
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Online Classifieds