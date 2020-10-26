The Countdown: The most dangerous 78 days

There are 78 days between the election on Nov. 3 and the inauguration on Jan. 20. With Republicans challenging the validity of mail-in voting, the likely confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the looming threat of militia violence, this could be one of the most strenuous periods of political unrest in the last century.

Due to the pandemic, there has been a drastic increase in mail-in voting this election season. With eight days to go before the election, at least 58 million Americans have already voted, an estimated 42% of the total votes cast four years ago. In spite of this high early voter turnout, Republicans have cynically committed themselves to invalidating mail-in votes out of a fear of losing power.

In some states, mail-in votes cannot be counted if the voter’s signature does not match an on-file signature from that same voter. Former Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus claimed the Republican apparatus could potentially dedicate part of those 78 days between Election Day and the inauguration to challenging signature matching. In states with close margins like Pennsylvania or Wisconsin, these challenges could lead to Trump being awarded a state’s electors, which in aggregate could potentially put him over the 270 Electoral College vote threshold.

Another challenge in this period could come in the Supreme Court. In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered a stay to halt the Florida recount so that they could review ballot-counting standards. Ultimately, after hearing arguments from both the Bush and Gore campaigns, five Supreme Court justices held that the Florida recount must end, thus handing the presidency to Bush. Leading up to this election, Trump has claimed that he needs Barrett on the Supreme Court so that she can rule on any electoral disputes. Considering his rabid need for loyalty and disrespect for legal precedents, it’s clear Trump is pushing her through the Senate as a possible method of retaining power. So, don’t be surprised if the Supreme Court rules on electoral or ballot standards that could allow Trump to stay in power.

The creeping fascism of white nationalist militias throughout our country could lead to voter intimidation or even violence in the streets. Earlier this month, law enforcement arrested 13 men for plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan — who has often publicly clashed with the president — and instigate a civil war in the state. In an interview with Alex Wagner for Showtime’s “The Circus,” one member of a Trump-supporting Georgia militia said “If I feel I need to go overturn a fraudulent election, then nobody on Earth is going to hold me back.”

Let’s assume the polls are correct and Biden will be elected president next week. But even if he wins a massive electoral college victory with 350, even 400 votes, his challenges will begin long before he officially takes office.