The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
The Toothpaste Chronicles
October 19, 2020
Toothpaste Chronicles
Top This Week
  1. Wave of student, faculty concerns prompts Department of Computer Science to address course workload
    October 16, 2020
  2. BREAKING: Spring semester to begin Feb. 1, spring break to be shortened
    October 9, 2020
  3. Tufts suspends almost all study abroad programs for spring 2021
    October 13, 2020
  4. Who returns, who gets tested? New England schools differ in COVID-19 response
    and October 13, 2020
  5. Tufts to test Medford, Somerville neighbors for COVID-19 free of cost
    October 14, 2020
Trending
  1. Tufts Spring Break Cartoon
    Editorial: Adjust spring plans to prioritize student mental health
    October 19, 2020
  2. ‘The Cabin with Bert Krischer’ is a long trip for a ‘meh’ destination
    October 19, 2020
  3. Wave of student, faculty concerns prompts Department of Computer Science to address course workload
    October 16, 2020
  4. Faculty Senate condemns administration's handling of dental school furloughs, lack of transparency
    October 19, 2020
  5. Sharp from the Sofa: A used mattress, pasta and the NCAA
    October 19, 2020
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2020 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.