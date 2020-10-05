Letter to the Editor: The Tufts Daily offers civic, empathetic community

Watching from the short distance of a recent graduate, I have been heartened by the strength, resolve and innovation within the Daily community. As the pandemic rages on, the Daily has found a way to thrive. I believe it is one of the brightest lights upon the Tufts Hill.

The Daily is made up of a unique set of individuals all committed to the highest quality of journalism. At the Daily, you’ll find first-years taking on rigorous projects and upperclassmen willing to help; you’ll find chemistry majors, architecture majors, many political science majors and a whole lot of others. I met so many people at the Daily that I would have never otherwise met. The friendships made at the Daily enrich students’ social lives well beyond graduation.

Yet the Daily was not established for itself alone; it is an active, outward-facing community. The Daily’s mission is to keep the Tufts community informed and to speak truth to power. It did a stellar job showing the links of Tufts to the Sackler family and Purdue Pharmaceuticals and have kept the community updated on COVID-19, to name just a few things. This is a place where civic engagement and participation in the Tufts community begins.

As Tufts tries to create a new normal, I believe the Daily is a model for what an exceptional community can be. I know the Daily will continue to surprise me as time progresses.





Aidan Menchaca, Class of 2020