The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Letter to the Editor: The Tufts Daily offers civic, empathetic community
October 5, 2020

Watching from the short distance of a recent graduate, I have been heartened by the strength, resolve and innovation within the Daily community. As the pandemic rages on, the Daily has found a way to thrive. I believe it is one of the brightest lights upon the Tufts Hill.

The Daily is made up of a unique set of individuals all committed to the highest quality of journalism. At the Daily, you’ll find first-years taking on rigorous projects and upperclassmen willing to help; you’ll find chemistry majors, architecture majors, many political science majors and a whole lot of others. I met so many people at the Daily that I would have never otherwise met. The friendships made at the Daily enrich students’ social lives well beyond graduation.

Yet the Daily was not established for itself alone; it is an active, outward-facing community. The Daily’s mission is to keep the Tufts community informed and to speak truth to power. It did a stellar job showing the links of Tufts to the Sackler family and Purdue Pharmaceuticals and have kept the community updated on COVID-19, to name just a few things. This is a place where civic engagement and participation in the Tufts community begins. 

As Tufts tries to create a new normal, I believe the Daily is a model for what an exceptional community can be. I know the Daily will continue to surprise me as time progresses.

Aidan Menchaca, Class of 2020

Top This Week
  1. Tufts announces new Thanksgiving policy, will not allow students who travel for the break to return
    October 2, 2020
  2. Demonstrators protest Confucius Institute at Tufts, claim it advances Chinese government's agenda
    and October 2, 2020
  3. Monaco, administrators address COVID-19 concerns, spring plans in virtual town hall
    September 28, 2020
  4. Tufts experiencing lower than expected COVID-19 infections
    September 21, 2020
  5. Wonder Women: Christen Press
    September 30, 2020
Trending
  1. Editorial: Tufts, prioritize community among first-year and transfer students
    October 5, 2020
  2. Student performance groups move forward despite COVID-19 obstacles
    October 5, 2020
  3. Demonstrators protest Confucius Institute at Tufts, claim it advances Chinese government's agenda
    and October 2, 2020
  4. Tufts announces new Thanksgiving policy, will not allow students who travel for the break to return
    October 2, 2020
  5. Career Center launches Career Communities program to support students in specific career paths
    October 5, 2020
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2020 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.