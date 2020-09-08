Letter from the Managing Board: Let’s get to work

On behalf of The Tufts Daily, welcome back to the Hill. We know this is a time of unique challenges, but we know this semester will undoubtedly yield meaningful experiences as well.

As journalists, we are inspired by the advocacy and strength of our community. We watched and reported as you provided resources for those in need as campus closed, joined social justice movements and lifted each other up. With your example, we recognize our role: to inform and bring the Tufts community together through journalistic consistency and vital pursuit of the truth.

As the Managing Board worked tirelessly over the summer to ensure, we will continue providing informative, high-quality content to our readers in a safe manner. For the first time in our paper’s history, production this semester will take place in a mostly virtual format; we will print physical copies of our paper every Monday and publish online issues Tuesday through Friday. We will also publish a daily newsletter alongside our weekly newsletter, keeping our community consistently informed and connected. In addition to summarizing top news stories, our online newsletter will spotlight some of our Tufts Daily staples, such as the Weekender. We are also excited to expand our paper’s breadth and depth through the development of monthly special issues and increased investment in our Education Committee and Intentionality & Inclusivity Committee.

The success of these initiatives hinges on the unity and safety of our staff. Acknowledging that virtual communication is preferred, we developed detailed reporting guidelines for in-person scenarios such as live events or interviews, written to ensure the safety of our staff and community. We are offering both virtual and in-person staff meetings and remain committed to following Tufts’ COVID-19 guidelines. All writers — whether remote or in person — will and must have the opportunity to fully contribute to the Daily, and we are committed to making that opportunity a reality. We affirm that these procedures come second to our staff’s comfort and safety, and we commit to ensuring a fulfilling reporting experience for all writers; this lies central to prioritizing wellness, connection and captivating reporting.

We enter this semester devoted to connection, awareness and advocacy in our Tufts community. Our content — from arts to opinion, news to sports, features to audio and video too — will unequivocally serve these tenets in full.

We hope you sanitize your hands, pick up (or click on) a copy of the Daily and experience our journalistic dedication firsthand. Jumbos, we are so excited that you’re here. Let’s get to work.

Sincerely,

Alex Viveros, Editor in Chief

Rebecca Barker, Managing Editor

Hannah Harris, Managing Editor

Jake Freudberg, Associate Editor

Jilly Rolnick, Associate Editor

Kevin Zhang, Production Director

Robert Kaplan, Business Director