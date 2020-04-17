The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Cartoon: The new reality
April 17, 2020
by Julia Zweifach
Top This Week
  1. Live updates: Tufts community responds to coronavirus
    March 12, 2020
  2. Tufts to pilot test-optional admissions in 3-year trial
    April 16, 2020
  3. Editorial: Tufts sets moral example by providing full wages amid COVID-19 pandemic
    April 15, 2020
  4. Primary Colors: Where’s Biden?
    April 15, 2020
  5. Op-ed: By us, for us
    April 10, 2020
Trending
  1. Tufts to pilot test-optional admissions in 3-year trial
    April 16, 2020
  2. Jumbo Days to Jumbo Month: Tufts Admissions creates virtual experience for Class of 2024
    April 16, 2020
  3. Live updates: Tufts community responds to coronavirus
    March 12, 2020
  4. Technical glitches mar TCU election
    April 15, 2020
  5. Editorial: Tufts sets moral example by providing full wages amid COVID-19 pandemic
    April 15, 2020
The Tufts Daily
Google Analytics
COPYRIGHT 2020 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.