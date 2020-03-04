Funding Our Future: Feasible fitness

In my first few columns, I have focused on several areas where Tufts can improve its student financial accessibility: need-sensitive admissions, meal swipe donations, tiered housing and laundry costs. This week, I want to bring attention to a topic that is already in the process of positive change: access to free fitness classes.

Last week, the Daily called on Tufts to expand its free fitness class offerings to encourage healthy student lifestyles. As they noted, Tufts only offers some free physical education classes for credit each semester. These classes often fill up quickly, not allowing students to practice the healthy habits they so desire. But there is a group on campus that is actively addressing this problem: Tufts Student Resources (TSR) Fitness. This effort to expand access to free fitness at Tufts is largely student-led rather than promoted by the Tufts administration. Tufts should partner with the existing backbone of student fitness offerings and build a coalition that puts students’ health needs first.

Upon returning to campus in January, I was thrilled to learn that TSR Fitness is now offering weekly fitness classes free of charge. Since 1981, TSR has offered student-led fitness classes for students. Until this semester, classes were $5 for a drop-in class, $20 for five classes, $30 for ten classes and $50 for an unlimited number of classes each semester. The group offered a week of free classes every semester so that students could try classes before committing to a payment. Now, TSR requires no payment. Students need only show up to the Hill Hall Aerobics Room at one of their class times to exercise with their peers.

TSR Fitness offers a bootcamp, kickboxing, Zumba and yoga class each week. Tufts should recognize TSR Fitness’s efforts to expand student access to fitness and partner with TSR to increase the number of free classes offered to students. As student schedules vary by time and location, it should follow that free fitness classes be offered at a wide array of times and locations.

Tufts can take several steps to demonstrate its commitment to student access to fitness. To offer more free classes, Tufts would either need to subsidize the program to compensate instructors or recruit volunteer instructors so that students donot have to pay. To meet the demand for instructors, Tufts could establish a set of classes whereby students could earn certifications to instruct group fitness classes. For example, Tufts could offer a six-week mini-course to certify students to instruct group fitness classes through the American Council on Exercise. The Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center should collaborate with TSR Fitness to offer free classes in its facilities, such as the second-floor multipurpose room. Students have already begun the work to increase access to fitness classes; Tufts should commit to building upon these existing efforts.

If you wish to work out with TSR Fitness in the Hill Hall Aerobics Room this semester, here’s the schedule: Tuesday Bootcamp with Claudia from 4–5 p.m., Tuesday Kickboxing with Bronwyn from 5–6 p.m., Thursday Zumba with Andres from 5–6 p.m. and Friday Yoga with Katherine from 12:30–1:30 p.m.