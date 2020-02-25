The Tufts Daily

Letter to the Editor: Reflections from a photo editor
February 25, 2020

The Tufts Daily was my home on the Hill. I arrived on campus in the fall of 1986 with no prior newspaper experience, but a general love of photography. After nervously attending a meeting for students interested in contributing to the Daily, I was given some photography assignments and started working shifts in the darkroom. I absolutely fell in love with everything about the Daily and got more heavily involved. I met wonderful people who took pride in their work and were tirelessly dedicated to high-quality journalism. Friendships and connections blossomed, and I enjoyed the time I spent with my Daily colleagues both on and off duty. As time went on, I became increasingly involved in the photography department and ended up serving as photography editor in the spring of my junior year. During my years at Tufts, the Daily was my anchor, the one constant thing in my life. I felt great pride in playing a role in the smallest university in the country to publish an independent daily newspaper. It has been many years since graduation, but my personal stash of front page photos still makes the cut every time I move or try to downsize. Working at The Tufts Daily was one of the most important and formative experiences of my college life. Happy 40th anniversary to our wonderful newspaper!

Maureen O’Brien Klautky (LA’90), former Daily photo editor

